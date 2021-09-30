Sauer Brands Turns Up the Heat of Its Flavor Portfolio

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When your company goal is to excite and delight customers and consumers with inspired flavors, you are constantly on the lookout for opportunities to expand your portfolio of flavors. That is why Sauer Brands Inc., makers of iconic flavor-enhancing condiments, seasonings and spices including Duke's Mayonnaise, Kernel Season's, Sauer's, and The Spice Hunter, is excited to announced it has acquired Mateo's Gourmet Salsa, one of the fastest growing brands in the shelf-stable salsa category in the country (go ahead and check the data, we'll wait here).

"We are incredibly excited to add Mateo's Gourmet Salsa to our growing family of highly differentiated, and inspired flavors," said Martin Kelly, Conductor of Creativity, Culture and Commerce at Sauer Brands (a/k/a President & CEO). "With the resources and investment Sauer Brands will bring to Mateo's, we are confident we can accelerate what is already an amazing growth story for the brand."

Based in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas, Mateo's all-natural and gluten-free line of products was created in 2010 by Andrew Robbins, who decided to market the homemade salsa his father created when he couldn't find one available in stores that met his discerning standards. What started being sold out of the back of Andrew's Honda Pilot can now be found across the country in such stores as Costco, Walmart, Target, Publix and Kroger.

"It has been an amazing journey building our brand and seeing it become one of the largest independently owned salsas in the country," said Robbins. "Subpar salsas are everywhere. Too chunky. Too liquidy. Too bland. Too tomato pasty. But Mateo's has the perfect texture with the right amount of kick that can only be delivered with our uniquely different formula."

Mateo's competes in the premium shelf stable salsa category and delivers an obsessive taste while utilizing high quality, all natural ingredients. The unique formula and texture has created a legion of loyal fans.

"The opportunity to work with a brand that has such a loyal following of fanatics is extremely exciting," said Eric Boonshaft, Mr. Mateo-Head at Sauer Brands (a/k/a Mateo's General Manager). "One taste of Mateo's Gourmet Salsa and you'll understand why Mateo's must state "Not Responsible for Obsession!"

About Sauer Brands Inc.

Sauer Brands, Inc. was founded as The C.F. Sauer Company in 1887, in Richmond, Virginia. The company produces a broad line of inspired flavors to excite and delight consumers including condiments, spices, seasonings and extracts. The company's manufacturing facilities are in Richmond, Virginia; Mauldin, South Carolina; New Century, Kansas; and San Luis Obispo, California. The company sells well-known brands including Duke's Mayonnaise and Southern Sauces, Kernel Season's Popcorn Flavorings, The Spice Hunter, Sauer's, and Tasty Shakes. Sauer Brands, Inc. also produces high quality private label products for the retail and away-from-home channels. Learn more at www.sauerbrandsinc.com .

About Mateo's Gourmet Salsa

Founded in 2010 by Andrew Robbins, Mateo's Gourmet Salsa is one of the nation's leading independent salsa brands, available in retailers such as Costco, Walmart, Target, Publix and Kroger. Mateo's all-natural line of products includes a wide variety of salsas ranging from core flavors such as Mild, Medium and Hot, to small batch gourmet flavors such as Habanero, Hatch and Cantina Style. For more information, visit www.mateossalsa.com .

