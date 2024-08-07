Sauer Compressors USA Names New Business Development Managers

STEVENSVILLE, Md., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sauer Compressors USA, an affiliate of J.P. Sauer & Sohn GmbH, has enhanced the structure of its sales team to include three new business development positions to assist with developing key markets and products.

Joshua Peter , a seasoned professional with over 13 years of experience at Sauer Compressors USA , has been appointed as the Naval Business Development Manager. His extensive knowledge and leadership skills will be instrumental in driving growth in the naval sector. Joshua's expertise in customer relations, project management, and technical solutions has been pivotal in fostering strong partnerships and delivering innovative compressor solutions tailored to the unique needs of naval applications.



Jonathan Parmet has joined Sauer Compressors USA's team as the Commercial Shipping Business Development Manager. Jonathan will spearhead efforts to expand Sauer Compressors USA's presence and market share within the commercial shipping industry in this strategic role. Jonathan brings over a decade of experience in business development and sales within the maritime sector. His proven track record in driving business growth and his extensive network of industry contacts make him a valuable asset to Sauer Compressors USA.



Paul Frank has been promoted to the position of HAUG Business Development Manager. In this role, Paul will lead the company's efforts to expand and enhance its HAUG oil-free and gas-tight compressor solutions, driving growth and innovation within this critical segment. Paul has been with Sauer Compressors USA for over 15 years, during which he has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, technical acumen, and a commitment to customer satisfaction. His expertise in oil-free and gas-tight compressor technology has been crucial in delivering high-quality solutions to clients across various industries.

Don Eaton, President & CEO of Sauer Compressors USA, expressed the company's confidence in the newly appointed Business Development Managers. He stated, "We are thrilled to announce the appointments of these exceptional individuals within the Sauer Compressors USA family. Their diverse backgrounds and extensive experience will undoubtedly enhance our capabilities and strengthen our position as a leader in high-pressure air and gas compressor solutions. We are confident that their contributions will be instrumental in advancing our mission to deliver innovative, reliable, and high-quality solutions to our customers."

About Sauer Compressors USA:

Sauer Compressors USA Inc. specializes in manufacturing medium and high-pressure air and gas compressors for naval, commercial maritime, offshore, research & development, and demanding industrial applications. In addition to air, Sauer Compressors are saturated in the CNG, N2, He, H, CO2, and inert gas markets. Sauer USA, located in Stevensville, MD, is an affiliate of J.P. Sauer & Sohn, headquartered in Kiel, Germany. Rated for continuous duty, all compressors have been field tested in the most demanding applications and extensively refined to provide true 24/7 reliability supported by the Sauer Lifetime Warranty. With a reputation for reliability and life cycle product support, Sauer Compressors is the global leader in the medium and high-pressure compressor markets.

