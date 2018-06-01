Sauk Suiattle C.C. of Washington Chooses CasinoTrac Management System

MINNETONKA, Minn., June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sauk Suiattle C.C. of Washington, who are opening their first casino, have selected Table Trac, Inc.'s CasinoTrac system to be their casino management system of choice.
The Last Chance Casino located at 5318 Chief Brown Lane in Darrington, WA will feature your favorite slot machines and will enjoy the enhanced customer service experience that their new state-of-the-art players club provides patrons. The CasinoTrac system provides new exciting ways to win and receive extra rewards.
Chad Hoehne, President of Table Trac, Inc. said, "I am very pleased to be partnering with the Sauk Suiattle C.C and am very happy to have them join our casino system customers. We are dedicated to making our system easy to use and easy to own, with a commitment to service and value."
About Table Trac, Inc.
Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQB: TBTC) designs, develops and sells casino information and management systems. More information is available at http://www.tabletrac.com/.
