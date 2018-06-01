Sauk Suiattle C.C. of Washington Chooses CasinoTrac Management System

Chad Hoehne, President of Table Trac, Inc. said, "I am very pleased to be partnering with the Sauk Suiattle C.C and am very happy to have them join our casino system customers. We are dedicated to making our system easy to use and easy to own, with a commitment to service and value."

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQB: TBTC) designs, develops and sells casino information and management systems. More information is available at http://www.tabletrac.com/.

