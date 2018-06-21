Saul Centers Declares Quarterly Dividends

The Company also declared quarterly dividends on (a) its 6.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock in the amount of $0.4296875 per depositary share and (b) its 6.125% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, in the amount of $0.3828125 per depositary share. The preferred dividends will be paid July 16, 2018 to holders of record on July 5, 2018.

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 58 properties that includes (a) 55 community and neighborhood shopping centers and mixed-use properties with approximately 9.2 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties. Over 85% of the Saul Centers' property operating income is generated by properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.

