Saul Centers, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Earnings

Net income available to common stockholders decreased to $6.9 million ($0.31 per diluted share) for the 2018 Quarter compared to $10.6 million ($0.49 per diluted share) for the 2017 Quarter.

Same property revenue decreased $1.9 million (3.3%) and same property operating income decreased $2.8 million (6.5%) for the 2018 Quarter compared to the 2017 Quarter. We define same property revenue as total revenue minus the sum of interest income and revenue of properties not in operation for the entirety of the comparable reporting periods. We define same property operating income as net income plus the sum of interest expense and amortization of deferred debt costs, depreciation and amortization, general and administrative expense, loss on the early extinguishment of debt (if any), predevelopment expense and acquisition related costs, minus the sum of interest income, the change in the fair value of derivatives, gains on property dispositions (if any) and the results of properties which were not in operation for the entirety of the comparable periods. Shopping Center same property operating income for the 2018 Quarter totaled $31.0 million, a $2.8 million decrease from the 2017 Quarter. The decrease in Shopping Center same property operating income was primarily due to (a) the impact of the terminations of Safeway at Broadlands and K-Mart at Kentlands ($3.3 million) and (b) higher property operating expenses net of recoveries ($0.2 million), partially offset by (c) higher base rent ($0.6 million). Mixed-Use same property operating income totaled $10.1 million, unchanged from the prior year.

As of March 31, 2018, 94.1% of the commercial portfolio was leased (not including the residential portfolio), compared to 95.6% at March 31, 2017. On a same property basis, 94.0% of the commercial portfolio was leased as of March 31, 2018, compared to 95.6% at March 31, 2017. As of March 31, 2018, the residential portfolio was 95.9% leased compared to 91.8% at March 31, 2017.

Funds from operations ("FFO") available to common stockholders and noncontrolling interests (after deducting preferred stock dividends) was $20.6 million ($0.69 per diluted share) in the 2018 Quarter compared to $25.6 million ($0.87 per diluted share) in the 2017 Quarter. FFO for the 2018 Quarter decreased primarily due to (a) extinguishment of issuance costs upon redemption of preferred shares ($2.3 million), (b) the impact of the terminations of Safeway at Broadlands and K-Mart at Kentlands ($3.3 million), and (c) increased preferred stock dividends as a result of the 30-day overlap between sale of $75.0 million of Series D Preferred Stock and redemption of $75.0 million of Series C Preferred Stock ($0.3 million), partially offset by (d) higher base rent ($0.9 million). FFO, a widely accepted non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance for REITs, is defined as net income plus real estate depreciation and amortization, and excluding gains and losses from property dispositions, impairment charges on depreciable real estate assets and extraordinary items.

Saul Centers, Inc. is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 58 properties which includes (a) 49 community and neighborhood shopping centers and six mixed-use properties with approximately 9.2 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties. Over 85% of the Saul Centers' property operating income is generated by properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.

Saul Centers, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)



March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017

(Unaudited) Assets





Real estate investments





Land $ 450,256



$ 450,256

Buildings and equipment 1,262,320



1,261,830

Construction in progress 108,735



91,114



1,821,311



1,803,200

Accumulated depreciation (498,002)



(488,166)



1,323,309



1,315,034

Cash and cash equivalents 8,979



10,908

Accounts receivable and accrued income, net 50,821



54,057

Deferred leasing costs, net 26,838



27,255

Prepaid expenses, net 4,085



5,248

Other assets 15,115



9,950

Total assets $ 1,429,147



$ 1,422,452









Liabilities





Notes payable $ 876,544



$ 897,888

Revolving credit facility payable 12,930



60,734

Term loan facility payable 74,518



—

Dividends and distributions payable 18,158



18,520

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 26,035



23,123

Deferred income 27,605



29,084

Total liabilities 1,035,790



1,029,349









Equity





Preferred stock 180,000



180,000

Common stock 222



221

Additional paid-in capital 356,715



352,590

Accumulated deficit and other comprehensive loss (202,812)



(198,406)

Total Saul Centers, Inc. stockholders' equity 334,125



334,405

Noncontrolling interests 59,232



58,698

Total equity 393,357



393,103

Total liabilities and equity $ 1,429,147



$ 1,422,452



Saul Centers, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017 Revenue (unaudited) Base rent $ 45,867



$ 44,476

Expense recoveries 8,771



8,594

Percentage rent 418



382

Other 1,440



5,014

Total revenue 56,496



58,466

Operating expenses





Property operating expenses 7,123



6,652

Provision for credit losses 286



343

Real estate taxes 6,845



6,590

Interest expense and amortization of deferred

debt costs 11,526



11,864

Depreciation and amortization of deferred

leasing costs 11,349



11,342

General and administrative 4,420



4,301

Total operating expenses 41,549



41,092

Operating income 14,947



17,374

Change in fair value of derivatives —



—

Net income 14,947



17,374

Income attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,359)



(3,670)

Net income attributable to Saul Centers, Inc. 12,588



13,704

Extinguishment of issuance costs upon

redemption of preferred shares

(2,328)



—

Preferred stock dividends (3,403)



(3,094)

Net income available to common stockholders $ 6,857



$ 10,610

Per share net income available to common stockholders





Basic and diluted $ 0.31



$ 0.49









Weighted Average Common Stock:





Common stock 22,178



21,745

Effect of dilutive options 40



147

Diluted weighted average common stock 22,218



21,892



Reconciliation of net income to FFO available to common stockholders and noncontrolling interests (1)

Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2018

2017

(unaudited) Net income $ 14,947



$ 17,374

Add:





Real estate depreciation and amortization 11,349



11,342

FFO 26,296



28,716

Subtract:





Extinguishment of issuance costs upon redemption of

preferred shares (2,328)



—

Preferred stock dividends (3,403)



(3,094)

FFO available to common stockholders and

noncontrolling interests $ 20,565



$ 25,622

Weighted average shares:





Diluted weighted average common stock 22,218



21,892

Convertible limited partnership units 7,567



7,457

Average shares and units used to compute FFO per share 29,785



29,349

FFO per share available to common stockholders and

noncontrolling interests $ 0.69



$ 0.87



(1) The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT) developed FFO as a relative non-GAAP financial measure of performance of an equity REIT in order to

recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP. FFO is defined by NAREIT as net income, computed in

accordance with GAAP, plus real estate depreciation and amortization, and excluding extraordinary items, impairment charges on depreciable real estate assets and gains or

losses from property dispositions. FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and is not necessarily indicative of cash available to

fund cash needs, which is disclosed in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the applicable periods. There are no material legal or functional restrictions on

the use of FFO. FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income, its most directly comparable GAAP measure, as an indicator of the Company's operating

performance, or as an alternative to cash flows as a measure of liquidity. Management considers FFO a meaningful supplemental measure of operating performance because it

primarily excludes the assumption that the value of the real estate assets diminishes predictably over time (i.e. depreciation), which is contrary to what the Company believes

occurs with its assets, and because industry analysts have accepted it as a performance measure. FFO may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other

REITs.

Reconciliation of revenue to same property revenue (in thousands)

Three months ended March 31,



2018

2017 Total revenue

$ 56,496



$ 58,466

Less: Interest income

(102)



(13)

Less: Acquisitions, dispositions and development

properties

(1,210)



(1,360)

Total same property revenue

$ 55,184



$ 57,093

Shopping Centers

$ 39,762



$ 42,077

Mixed-Use properties

15,422



15,016

Total same property revenue

$ 55,184



$ 57,093



Reconciliation of net income to same property operating income



Three Months Ended

March 31,

(In thousands) 2018

2017



(unaudited)

Net income $ 14,947



$ 17,374



Add: Interest expense and amortization of deferred debt costs 11,526



11,864



Add: Depreciation and amortization of deferred leasing costs 11,349



11,342



Add: General and administrative 4,420



4,301



Less: Interest income (102)



(13)



Property operating income 42,140



44,868



Less: Acquisitions, dispositions and development property (1,017)



(903)



Total same property operating income $ 41,123



$ 43,965













Shopping Centers $ 31,030



$ 33,830



Mixed-Use properties 10,093



10,135



Total same property operating income $ 41,123



$ 43,965



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/saul-centers-inc-reports-first-quarter-2018-earnings-300642501.html

SOURCE Saul Centers, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.saulcenters.com

