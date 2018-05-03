Saul Centers, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Earnings

BETHESDA, Md., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE: BFS), an equity real estate investment trust ("REIT"), announced its operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 ("2018 Quarter"). Total revenue for the 2018 Quarter decreased to $56.5 million from $58.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 ("2017 Quarter"). Operating income, which is net income before the impact of change in fair value of derivatives, loss on early extinguishment of debt and gains on sales of property and casualty settlements, if any, decreased to $14.9 million for the 2018 Quarter from $17.4 million for the 2017 Quarter.
Net income available to common stockholders decreased to $6.9 million ($0.31 per diluted share) for the 2018 Quarter compared to $10.6 million ($0.49 per diluted share) for the 2017 Quarter.
Same property revenue decreased $1.9 million (3.3%) and same property operating income decreased $2.8 million (6.5%) for the 2018 Quarter compared to the 2017 Quarter. We define same property revenue as total revenue minus the sum of interest income and revenue of properties not in operation for the entirety of the comparable reporting periods. We define same property operating income as net income plus the sum of interest expense and amortization of deferred debt costs, depreciation and amortization, general and administrative expense, loss on the early extinguishment of debt (if any), predevelopment expense and acquisition related costs, minus the sum of interest income, the change in the fair value of derivatives, gains on property dispositions (if any) and the results of properties which were not in operation for the entirety of the comparable periods. Shopping Center same property operating income for the 2018 Quarter totaled $31.0 million, a $2.8 million decrease from the 2017 Quarter. The decrease in Shopping Center same property operating income was primarily due to (a) the impact of the terminations of Safeway at Broadlands and K-Mart at Kentlands ($3.3 million) and (b) higher property operating expenses net of recoveries ($0.2 million), partially offset by (c) higher base rent ($0.6 million). Mixed-Use same property operating income totaled $10.1 million, unchanged from the prior year.
As of March 31, 2018, 94.1% of the commercial portfolio was leased (not including the residential portfolio), compared to 95.6% at March 31, 2017. On a same property basis, 94.0% of the commercial portfolio was leased as of March 31, 2018, compared to 95.6% at March 31, 2017. As of March 31, 2018, the residential portfolio was 95.9% leased compared to 91.8% at March 31, 2017.
Funds from operations ("FFO") available to common stockholders and noncontrolling interests (after deducting preferred stock dividends) was $20.6 million ($0.69 per diluted share) in the 2018 Quarter compared to $25.6 million ($0.87 per diluted share) in the 2017 Quarter. FFO for the 2018 Quarter decreased primarily due to (a) extinguishment of issuance costs upon redemption of preferred shares ($2.3 million), (b) the impact of the terminations of Safeway at Broadlands and K-Mart at Kentlands ($3.3 million), and (c) increased preferred stock dividends as a result of the 30-day overlap between sale of $75.0 million of Series D Preferred Stock and redemption of $75.0 million of Series C Preferred Stock ($0.3 million), partially offset by (d) higher base rent ($0.9 million). FFO, a widely accepted non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance for REITs, is defined as net income plus real estate depreciation and amortization, and excluding gains and losses from property dispositions, impairment charges on depreciable real estate assets and extraordinary items.
Saul Centers, Inc. is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 58 properties which includes (a) 49 community and neighborhood shopping centers and six mixed-use properties with approximately 9.2 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties. Over 85% of the Saul Centers' property operating income is generated by properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.
|
Saul Centers, Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(In thousands)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
(Unaudited)
|
Assets
|
Real estate investments
|
Land
|
$
|
450,256
|
$
|
450,256
|
Buildings and equipment
|
1,262,320
|
1,261,830
|
Construction in progress
|
108,735
|
91,114
|
1,821,311
|
1,803,200
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
(498,002)
|
(488,166)
|
1,323,309
|
1,315,034
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
8,979
|
10,908
|
Accounts receivable and accrued income, net
|
50,821
|
54,057
|
Deferred leasing costs, net
|
26,838
|
27,255
|
Prepaid expenses, net
|
4,085
|
5,248
|
Other assets
|
15,115
|
9,950
|
Total assets
|
$
|
1,429,147
|
$
|
1,422,452
|
Liabilities
|
Notes payable
|
$
|
876,544
|
$
|
897,888
|
Revolving credit facility payable
|
12,930
|
60,734
|
Term loan facility payable
|
74,518
|
—
|
Dividends and distributions payable
|
18,158
|
18,520
|
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
26,035
|
23,123
|
Deferred income
|
27,605
|
29,084
|
Total liabilities
|
1,035,790
|
1,029,349
|
Equity
|
Preferred stock
|
180,000
|
180,000
|
Common stock
|
222
|
221
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
356,715
|
352,590
|
Accumulated deficit and other comprehensive loss
|
(202,812)
|
(198,406)
|
Total Saul Centers, Inc. stockholders' equity
|
334,125
|
334,405
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
59,232
|
58,698
|
Total equity
|
393,357
|
393,103
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
1,429,147
|
$
|
1,422,452
|
Saul Centers, Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
Revenue
|
(unaudited)
|
Base rent
|
$
|
45,867
|
$
|
44,476
|
Expense recoveries
|
8,771
|
8,594
|
Percentage rent
|
418
|
382
|
Other
|
1,440
|
5,014
|
Total revenue
|
56,496
|
58,466
|
Operating expenses
|
Property operating expenses
|
7,123
|
6,652
|
Provision for credit losses
|
286
|
343
|
Real estate taxes
|
6,845
|
6,590
|
Interest expense and amortization of deferred
|
11,526
|
11,864
|
Depreciation and amortization of deferred
|
11,349
|
11,342
|
General and administrative
|
4,420
|
4,301
|
Total operating expenses
|
41,549
|
41,092
|
Operating income
|
14,947
|
17,374
|
Change in fair value of derivatives
|
—
|
—
|
Net income
|
14,947
|
17,374
|
Income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
(2,359)
|
(3,670)
|
Net income attributable to Saul Centers, Inc.
|
12,588
|
13,704
|
Extinguishment of issuance costs upon
|
(2,328)
|
—
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
(3,403)
|
(3,094)
|
Net income available to common stockholders
|
$
|
6,857
|
$
|
10,610
|
Per share net income available to common stockholders
|
Basic and diluted
|
$
|
0.31
|
$
|
0.49
|
Weighted Average Common Stock:
|
Common stock
|
22,178
|
21,745
|
Effect of dilutive options
|
40
|
147
|
Diluted weighted average common stock
|
22,218
|
21,892
|
Reconciliation of net income to FFO available to common stockholders and
noncontrolling interests (1)
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
2018
|
2017
|
(unaudited)
|
Net income
|
$
|
14,947
|
$
|
17,374
|
Add:
|
Real estate depreciation and amortization
|
11,349
|
11,342
|
FFO
|
26,296
|
28,716
|
Subtract:
|
Extinguishment of issuance costs upon redemption of
|
(2,328)
|
—
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
(3,403)
|
(3,094)
|
FFO available to common stockholders and
|
$
|
20,565
|
$
|
25,622
|
Weighted average shares:
|
Diluted weighted average common stock
|
22,218
|
21,892
|
Convertible limited partnership units
|
7,567
|
7,457
|
Average shares and units used to compute FFO per share
|
29,785
|
29,349
|
FFO per share available to common stockholders and
|
$
|
0.69
|
$
|
0.87
|
(1)
|
The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT) developed FFO as a relative non-GAAP financial measure of performance of an equity REIT in order to
|
Reconciliation of revenue to same property revenue
|
(in thousands)
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
Total revenue
|
$
|
56,496
|
$
|
58,466
|
Less: Interest income
|
(102)
|
(13)
|
Less: Acquisitions, dispositions and development
|
(1,210)
|
(1,360)
|
Total same property revenue
|
$
|
55,184
|
$
|
57,093
|
Shopping Centers
|
$
|
39,762
|
$
|
42,077
|
Mixed-Use properties
|
15,422
|
15,016
|
Total same property revenue
|
$
|
55,184
|
$
|
57,093
|
Reconciliation of net income to same property operating income
|
Three Months Ended
|
(In thousands)
|
2018
|
2017
|
(unaudited)
|
Net income
|
$
|
14,947
|
$
|
17,374
|
Add: Interest expense and amortization of deferred debt costs
|
11,526
|
11,864
|
Add: Depreciation and amortization of deferred leasing costs
|
11,349
|
11,342
|
Add: General and administrative
|
4,420
|
4,301
|
Less: Interest income
|
(102)
|
(13)
|
Property operating income
|
42,140
|
44,868
|
Less: Acquisitions, dispositions and development property
|
(1,017)
|
(903)
|
Total same property operating income
|
$
|
41,123
|
$
|
43,965
|
Shopping Centers
|
$
|
31,030
|
$
|
33,830
|
Mixed-Use properties
|
10,093
|
10,135
|
Total same property operating income
|
$
|
41,123
|
$
|
43,965
SOURCE Saul Centers, Inc.
