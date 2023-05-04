Saul Centers, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Earnings

BETHESDA, Md., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE: BFS), an equity real estate investment trust ("REIT"), announced its operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 ("2023 Quarter"). Total revenue for the 2023 Quarter increased to $63.0 million from $62.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 ("2022 Quarter"). Net income increased to $17.7 million for the 2023 Quarter from $17.5 million for the 2022 Quarter primarily due to (a) higher base rent at The Waycroft of $0.8 million, (b) higher base rent across the portfolio, exclusive of The Waycroft, of $0.8 million, (c) lower depreciation and amortization of deferred leasing costs of $0.3 million, partially offset by (d) higher interest expense, net and amortization of deferred debt costs of $1.2 million and (e) higher general and administrative expenses of $0.5 million. Net income available to common stockholders increased to $10.7 million, or $0.45 per basic and diluted share, for the 2023 Quarter from $10.6 million, or $0.44 per basic and diluted share, for the 2022 Quarter.

Same property revenue increased $0.9 million, or 1.5%, and same property operating income increased $1.6 million, or 3.5%, for the 2023 Quarter compared to the 2022 Quarter. Same property revenue and same property operating income are non-GAAP financial measures of performance and improve the comparability of these measures by excluding the results of properties that were not in operation for the entirety of the comparable reporting periods. We define same property revenue as total revenue minus the revenue of properties not in operation for the entirety of the comparable reporting periods. We define same property operating income as net income plus (a) interest expense, net and amortization of deferred debt costs, (b) depreciation and amortization of deferred leasing costs, (c) general and administrative expenses, (d) change in fair value of derivatives, and (e) loss on early extinguishment of debt minus (f) gains on sale of property and (g) the results of properties not in operation for the entirety of the comparable periods. No properties were excluded from same property results. Shopping Center same property operating income for the 2023 Quarter totaled $35.0 million, a $1.0 million increase from the 2022 Quarter. Mixed-Use same property operating income totaled $11.8 million, a $0.6 million increase from the 2022 Quarter. Reconciliations of (a) total revenue to same property revenue and (b) net income to same property operating income are attached to this press release. Shopping Center same property operating income increased primarily due to (a) higher base rent of $0.8 million and (b) higher percentage rent of $0.2 million. Mixed-Use same property operating income increased primarily due to higher base rent at The Waycroft of $0.8 million.

As of March 31, 2023, 93.9% of the commercial portfolio was leased, compared to 92.5% as of March 31, 2022. As of March 31, 2023, the residential portfolio was 98.2% leased compared to 96.8% as of March 31, 2022.

Funds from operations ("FFO") available to common stockholders and noncontrolling interests (after deducting preferred stock dividends) was $26.9 million, or $0.81 and $0.79 per basic and diluted share, respectively, in the 2023 Quarter compared to $27.0 million, or $0.81 and $0.80 per basic and diluted share, respectively, in the 2022 Quarter. FFO is a non-GAAP supplemental earnings measure that the Company considers meaningful in measuring its operating performance. A reconciliation of net income to FFO is attached to this press release. The decrease in FFO available to common stockholders and noncontrolling interests was primarily the result of (a) higher interest expense, net and amortization of deferred debt costs of $1.2 million, (b) higher general and administrative expenses of $0.5 million, partially offset by (c) higher base rent at The Waycroft of $0.8 million and (d) higher base rent across the portfolio, exclusive of The Waycroft, of $0.8 million.

As of April 30, 2023, payments by tenants of contractual base rent and operating expense and real estate tax recoveries totaled approximately 99% for the 2023 Quarter. For additional discussion of how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the Company's business, please see Part 1, Item 2 (Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations) of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Although we are and will continue to be actively engaged in rent collection efforts related to uncollected rent, and we continue to work with certain tenants who have requested rent deferrals, we can provide no assurance that such efforts or our efforts in future periods will be successful. As of March 31, 2023, of the $9.4 million of rents previously deferred, $8.6 million has come due and $0.3 million has been written off. Of the amounts that have come due, $8.2 million, or approximately 95%, has been paid as of April 30, 2023.

Saul Centers, Inc. is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 61 properties, which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties. Over 85% of the Saul Centers' property operating income is generated by properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain matters discussed within this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. For these statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. These factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in our Annual Report on (i) Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and (ii) our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and include the following: (i) general adverse economic and local real estate conditions, (ii) the inability of major tenants to continue paying their rent obligations due to bankruptcy, insolvency or a general downturn in their business, (iii) financing risks, such as the inability to obtain equity, debt or other sources of financing or refinancing on favorable terms to the Company, (iv) the Company's ability to raise capital by selling its assets, (v) changes in governmental laws and regulations and management's ability to estimate the impact of such changes, (vi) the level and volatility of interest rates and management's ability to estimate the impact thereof, (vii) the availability of suitable acquisition, disposition, development and redevelopment opportunities, and risks related to acquisitions not performing in accordance with our expectations, (viii) increases in operating costs, (ix) changes in the dividend policy for the Company's common and preferred stock and the Company's ability to pay dividends at current levels, (x) the reduction in the Company's income in the event of multiple lease terminations by tenants or a failure by multiple tenants to occupy their premises in a shopping center, (xi) impairment charges, (xii) unanticipated changes in the Company's intention or ability to prepay certain debt prior to maturity and (xiii) an epidemic or pandemic (such as the outbreak and worldwide spread of COVID-19), and the measures that international, federal, state and local governments, agencies, law enforcement and/or health authorities implement to address it, which may (as with COVID-19) precipitate or exacerbate one or more of the above-mentioned and/or other risks, and significantly disrupt or prevent us from operating our business in the ordinary course for an extended period. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements that we make, including those in this press release. Except as may be required by law, we make no promise to update any of the forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should carefully review the risks and risk factors included in (i) our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and (ii) our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Saul Centers, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 Assets





Real estate investments





Land $ 511,529

$ 511,529 Buildings and equipment 1,583,705

1,576,924 Construction in progress 365,612

319,683

2,460,846

2,408,136 Accumulated depreciation (698,597)

(688,475)

1,762,249

1,719,661 Cash and cash equivalents 11,812

13,279 Accounts receivable and accrued income, net 52,614

56,323 Deferred leasing costs, net 22,855

22,388 Other assets 18,475

21,651 Total assets $ 1,868,005

$ 1,833,302 Liabilities





Notes payable, net $ 959,395

$ 961,577 Revolving credit facility payable, net 192,134

161,941 Term loan facility payable, net 99,419

99,382 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 55,790

42,978 Deferred income 22,970

23,169 Dividends and distributions payable 22,462

22,453 Total liabilities 1,352,170

1,311,500 Equity





Preferred stock, 1,000,000 shares authorized:





Series D Cumulative Redeemable, 30,000 shares issued and outstanding 75,000

75,000 Series E Cumulative Redeemable, 44,000 shares issued and outstanding 110,000

110,000 Common stock, $0.01 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 24,029,935 and 24,016,009 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 240

240 Additional paid-in capital 447,134

446,301 Partnership units in escrow 39,650

39,650 Distributions in excess of accumulated net income (277,020)

(273,559) Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,402

2,852 Total Saul Centers, Inc. equity 396,406

400,484 Noncontrolling interests 119,429

121,318 Total equity 515,835

521,802 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,868,005

$ 1,833,302

Saul Centers, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022 Revenue (unaudited) Rental revenue $ 61,829

$ 60,680 Other 1,220

1,464 Total revenue 63,049

62,144 Expenses





Property operating expenses 8,785

9,538 Real estate taxes 7,495

7,418 Interest expense, net and amortization of deferred debt costs 11,821

10,602 Depreciation and amortization of deferred leasing costs 12,017

12,327 General and administrative 5,268

4,768 Total expenses 45,386

44,653 Net Income 17,663

17,491 Noncontrolling interests





Income attributable to noncontrolling interests (4,161)

(4,126) Net income attributable to Saul Centers, Inc. 13,502

13,365 Preferred stock dividends (2,798)

(2,798) Net income available to common stockholders $ 10,704

$ 10,567 Per share net income available to common stockholders





Basic and diluted $ 0.45

$ 0.44

Reconciliation of net income to FFO available to common stockholders and noncontrolling interests (1)

Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2023

2022 Net income $ 17,663

$ 17,491 Add:





Real estate depreciation and amortization 12,017

12,327 FFO 29,680

29,818 Subtract:





Preferred stock dividends (2,798)

(2,798) FFO available to common stockholders and noncontrolling interests $ 26,882

$ 27,020 Weighted average shares and units:





Basic 33,323

33,164 Diluted (2) 34,031

33,886 Basic FFO per share available to common stockholders and noncontrolling interests $ 0.81

$ 0.81 Diluted FFO per share available to common stockholders and noncontrolling interests $ 0.79

$ 0.80





(1) The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") developed FFO as a relative non-GAAP financial measure of performance of an equity REIT in order to recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP. FFO is defined by NAREIT as net income, computed in accordance with GAAP, plus real estate depreciation and amortization, and excluding impairment charges on real estate assets and gains or losses from real estate dispositions. FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and is not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs, which is disclosed in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the applicable periods. There are no material legal or functional restrictions on the use of FFO. FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income, its most directly comparable GAAP measure, as an indicator of the Company's operating performance, or as an alternative to cash flows as a measure of liquidity. Management considers FFO a meaningful supplemental measure of operating performance because it primarily excludes the assumption that the value of the real estate assets diminishes predictably over time (i.e. depreciation), which is contrary to what the Company believes occurs with its assets, and because industry analysts have accepted it as a performance measure. FFO may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other REITs.



(2) Beginning March 5, 2021, fully diluted shares and units includes 1,416,071 limited partnership units that were held in escrow related to the contribution of Twinbrook Quarter. Half of the units held in escrow were released on October 18, 2021. The remaining units held in escrow are scheduled to be released on October 18, 2023.

Reconciliation of revenue to same property revenue (3) (in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31,



2023

2022



(unaudited) Total revenue

$ 63,049

$ 62,144 Less: Acquisitions, dispositions and development properties

—

— Total same property revenue

$ 63,049

$ 62,144









Shopping Centers

$ 44,225

$ 44,099 Mixed-Use properties

18,824

18,045 Total same property revenue

$ 63,049

$ 62,144









Total Shopping Center revenue

$ 44,225

$ 44,099 Less: Shopping Center acquisitions, dispositions and development properties

—

— Total same Shopping Center revenue

$ 44,225

$ 44,099









Total Mixed-Use property revenue

$ 18,824

$ 18,045 Less: Mixed-Use acquisitions, dispositions and development properties

—

— Total same Mixed-Use property revenue

$ 18,824

$ 18,045





(3) Same property revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure of performance that improves the comparability of reporting periods by excluding the results of properties that were not in operation for the entirety of the comparable reporting periods. Same property revenue adjusts property revenue by subtracting the revenue of properties not in operation for the entirety of the comparable reporting periods. Same property revenue is a measure of the operating performance of the Company's properties but does not measure the Company's performance as a whole. Same property revenue should not be considered as an alternative to total revenue, its most directly comparable GAAP measure, as an indicator of the Company's operating performance. Management considers same property revenue a meaningful supplemental measure of operating performance because it is not affected by the cost of the Company's funding, the impact of depreciation and amortization expenses, gains or losses from the acquisition and sale of operating real estate assets, general and administrative expenses or other gains and losses that relate to ownership of the Company's properties. Management believes the exclusion of these items from same property revenue is useful because the resulting measure captures the actual revenue generated and actual expenses incurred by operating the Company's properties. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating same property revenue. Accordingly, the Company's same property revenue may not be comparable to those of other REITs.

Reconciliation of net income to same property operating income (4)

Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands) 2023

2022

(unaudited) Net income $ 17,663

$ 17,491 Add: Interest expense, net and amortization of deferred debt costs 11,821

10,602 Add: Depreciation and amortization of deferred leasing costs 12,017

12,327 Add: General and administrative 5,268

4,768 Property operating income 46,769

45,188 Less: Acquisitions, dispositions and development properties —

— Total same property operating income $ 46,769

$ 45,188







Shopping Centers $ 34,965

$ 34,007 Mixed-Use properties 11,804

11,181 Total same property operating income $ 46,769

$ 45,188







Shopping Center operating income $ 34,965

$ 34,007 Less: Shopping Center acquisitions, dispositions and development properties —

— Total same Shopping Center operating income $ 34,965

$ 34,007







Mixed-Use property operating income $ 11,804

$ 11,181 Less: Mixed-Use acquisitions, dispositions and development properties —

— Total same Mixed-Use property operating income $ 11,804

$ 11,181





(4) Same property operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure of performance that improves the comparability of reporting periods by excluding the results of properties that were not in operation for the entirety of the comparable reporting periods. Same property operating income adjusts property operating income by subtracting the results of properties that were not in operation for the entirety of the comparable periods. Same property operating income is a measure of the operating performance of the Company's properties but does not measure the Company's performance as a whole. Same property operating income should not be considered as an alternative to property operating income, its most directly comparable GAAP measure, as an indicator of the Company's operating performance. Management considers same property operating income a meaningful supplemental measure of operating performance because it is not affected by the cost of the Company's funding, the impact of depreciation and amortization expenses, gains or losses from the acquisition and sale of operating real estate assets, general and administrative expenses or other gains and losses that relate to ownership of the Company's properties. Management believes the exclusion of these items from property operating income is useful because the resulting measure captures the actual revenue generated and actual expenses incurred by operating the Company's properties. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating same property operating income. Accordingly, same property operating income may not be comparable to those of other REITs.

