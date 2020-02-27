Saul Centers, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE: BFS), an equity real estate investment trust ("REIT"), announced its operating results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 ("2019 Quarter"). Total revenue for the 2019 Quarter decreased to $56.6 million from $58.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 ("2018 Quarter").  Net income decreased to $15.0 million for the 2019 Quarter from $15.5 million for the 2018 Quarter.

Net income available to common stockholders was $6.5 million ($0.27 per diluted share) for the 2019 Quarter compared to $9.3 million ($0.41 per diluted share) for the 2018 Quarter.  Net income available to common stockholders decreased primarily due to extinguishment of issuance costs upon redemption of preferred shares ($3.2 million).

Same property revenue decreased 1.2% and same property operating income decreased 2.0% for the 2019 Quarter compared to the 2018 Quarter.  We define same property revenue as total revenue minus the revenue of properties not in operation for the entirety of the comparable reporting periods.  We define same property operating income as net income plus (a) interest expense, net and amortization of deferred debt costs, (b) depreciation and amortization of deferred leasing costs, (c) general and administrative expenses and (d) change in fair value of derivatives minus (e) gains on sale of property and (f) the results of properties which were not in operation for the entirety of the comparable periods.  Shopping Center same property operating income decreased 2.0% and Mixed-Use same property operating income decreased 2.0%.  The decrease in Shopping Center same property operating income was primarily the result of lost revenue from three tenants at Seven Corners due to the grocery anchor lease expiration and two negotiated early lease terminations (collectively, $1.0 million). All three spaces have been re-leased, with the 69,000 square foot Giant scheduled to open for business during the first quarter of 2020. The decrease in Mixed-Use same property operating income was the result of (a) lower base rent ($0.3 million) partially offset by (b) higher other revenue, primarily lease termination fees ($0.1 million).  Same property revenue and same property operating income are non-GAAP supplemental performance measures that the Company considers meaningful in measuring its operating performance.  Reconciliations of same property revenue and same property operating income to property revenue and property operating income are attached to this press release.

For the year ended December 31, 2019 ("2019 Period"), total revenue increased to $231.5 million from $227.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 ("2018 Period").  Net income increased to $64.2 million for the 2019 Period from $63.1 million for the 2018 Period.

Net income available to common stockholders was $36.3 million ($1.57 per diluted share) for the 2019 Period compared to $36.0 million ($1.60 per diluted share) for the 2018 Period.  Net income available to common stockholders for the 2019 Period increased primarily due to (a) higher other revenue, primarily lease termination fees, exclusive of the impact of 7316 Wisconsin Avenue ($2.4 million), and (b) lower interest expense, net and amortization of deferred debt costs, exclusive of the impact of 7316 Wisconsin Avenue ($3.3 million), partially offset by (c) initial direct costs and compensation and benefits expenses related to leasing activities that, in accordance with ASU 2016-02, are no longer capitalized ($2.2 million), (d) the impact of the operations of 7316 Wisconsin Avenue as the Company has executed the termination of leases to prepare for redevelopment ($1.7 million), (e) higher extinguishment of issuance costs upon redemption of preferred shares ($0.9 million), and (f) gain on sale of property in 2018 ($0.5 million).

Same property revenue increased 1.8% and same property operating income increased 1.2% for the 2019 Period compared to the 2018 Period.  Shopping Center same property operating income increased 1.6% and Mixed-Use same property operating income increased 0.2%.  Shopping Center same property operating income increased primarily due to higher other revenue, primarily lease termination fees ($2.1 million).

As of December 31, 2019, 95.0% of the commercial portfolio was leased (all properties except the residential portfolio), compared to 95.5% at December 31, 2018.  On a same property basis, 95.1% of the portfolio was leased at December 31, 2019, compared to 95.7% at December 31, 2018.  As of December 31, 2019, the residential portfolio was 96.3% leased compared to 98.3% as of December 31, 2018.

Funds From Operations ("FFO") available to common stockholders and noncontrolling interests (after deducting preferred stock dividends and extinguishment of issuance costs upon redemption of preferred shares) decreased to $19.8 million ($0.64 per diluted share) in the 2019 Quarter from $24.5 million ($0.80 per diluted share) in the 2018 Quarter.  FFO is a non-GAAP supplemental earnings measure which the Company considers meaningful in measuring its operating performance.  A reconciliation of FFO to net income is attached to this press release.  The decrease in FFO available to common stockholders and noncontrolling interests was primarily due to (a) extinguishment of issuance costs upon redemption of preferred shares ($3.2 million), (b) lost revenue from three tenants at Seven Corners due to the grocery anchor lease expiration and two negotiated early lease terminations (collectively, $1.0 million), and (c) higher general and administrative expenses ($0.8 million).

FFO available to common stockholders and noncontrolling interests (after deducting preferred stock dividends and extinguishment of issuance costs upon redemption of preferred shares) increased 1.3% to $95.1 million ($3.08 per diluted share) in the 2019 Period from $93.8 million ($3.11 per diluted share) in the 2018 Period.  FFO available to common stockholders and noncontrolling interests increased primarily due to (a) higher other revenue, primarily lease termination fees, exclusive of the impact of 7316 Wisconsin Avenue ($2.4 million), and (b) lower interest expense, net and amortization of deferred debt costs, exclusive of the impact of 7316 Wisconsin Avenue ($3.3 million), partially offset by (c) initial direct costs and compensation and benefits expenses related to leasing activities that, in accordance with ASU 2016-02, are no longer capitalized ($2.2 million), (d) the impact of the operations of 7316 Wisconsin Avenue as the Company has executed the termination of leases to prepare for redevelopment ($1.7 million), and (e) higher extinguishment of issuance costs upon redemption of preferred shares ($0.9 million).

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.  Approximately 85% of the Company's property operating income is generated from properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain matters discussed within this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws.  For these statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained.  These factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 27, 2020, and include the following: (i) general adverse economic and local real estate conditions, (ii) the inability of major tenants to continue paying their rent obligations due to bankruptcy, insolvency or a general downturn in their business, (iii) financing risks, such as the inability to obtain equity, debt or other sources of financing or refinancing on favorable terms to the Company, (iv) the Company's ability to raise capital by selling its assets, (v) changes in governmental laws and regulations and management's ability to estimate the impact of such changes, (vi) the level and volatility of interest rates and management's ability to estimate the impact thereof, (vii) the availability of suitable acquisition, disposition, development and redevelopment opportunities, and risks related to acquisitions not performing in accordance with our expectations, (viii) increases in operating costs, (ix) changes in the dividend policy for the Company's common and preferred stock and the Company's ability to pay dividends at current levels, (x) the reduction in the Company's income in the event of multiple lease terminations by tenants or a failure by multiple tenants to occupy their premises in a shopping center, (xi) impairment charges, and (xii) unanticipated changes in the Company's intention or ability to prepay certain debt prior to maturity.  Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements that we make, including those in this press release.  Except as may be required by law, we make no promise to update any of the forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.  You should carefully review the risks and risk factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 27, 2020.

Saul Centers, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)


December 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

2019

2018

Assets


Real estate investments


Land

$

453,322

$

488,918

Buildings and equipment

1,292,631

1,273,275

Construction in progress

335,644

185,972

2,081,597

1,948,165

Accumulated depreciation

(563,474)

(525,518)

1,518,123

1,422,647

Cash and cash equivalents

13,905

14,578

Accounts receivable and accrued income, net

52,311

53,876

Deferred leasing costs, net

24,083

28,083

Prepaid expenses, net

5,363

5,175

Other assets

4,555

3,130

Total assets

$

1,618,340

$

1,527,489

Liabilities


Mortgage notes payable

$

821,503

$

880,271

Term loan facility payable

74,691

74,591

Revolving credit facility payable

86,371

45,329

Construction loan payable

108,623

21,655

Dividends and distributions payable

19,291

19,153

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

35,199

32,419

Deferred income

29,306

28,851

Total liabilities

1,174,984

1,102,269

Equity


   Preferred stock, 1,000,000 shares authorized:


Series C Cumulative Redeemable, 0 and 42,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively



105,000

Series D Cumulative Redeemable, 30,000 shares issued and outstanding

75,000

75,000

Series E Cumulative Redeemable, 44,000 and 0 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

110,000


Common stock, $0.01 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 23,231,240 and 22,739,207 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

232

227

Additional paid-in capital

410,926

384,533

Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings

(221,177)

(208,593)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(255)

Total Saul Centers, Inc. equity

374,981

355,912

Noncontrolling interests

68,375

69,308

Total equity

443,356

425,220

Total liabilities and equity

$

1,618,340

$

1,527,489

Saul Centers, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended
 December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(unaudited)

Revenue




Rental revenue

$

55,110

$

56,041

$

223,352

$

221,734

Other

1,472

2,078

8,173

5,485

Total revenue

56,582

58,119

231,525

227,219

Expenses






Property operating expenses

7,305

7,436

29,946

28,202

Real estate taxes

6,906

6,817

27,987

27,376

Interest expense, net and amortization of deferred debt
costs

9,649

11,200

41,834

44,768

Depreciation and amortization of deferred leasing costs

11,148

11,905

46,333

45,861

General and administrative

6,097

5,251

20,793

18,459

Total expenses

41,105

42,609

166,893

164,666

Change in fair value of derivatives

(436)

(1)

(436)

(3)

Gain on sale of property







509

Net Income

15,041

15,509

64,196

63,059

Noncontrolling interests






Income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(2,223)

(3,240)

(12,473)

(12,505)

Net income attributable to Saul Centers, Inc.

12,818

12,269

51,723

50,554

Preferred stock dividends

(3,119)

(2,953)

(12,235)

(12,262)

Extinguishment of issuance costs upon redemption of
preferred shares

(3,235)



(3,235)

(2,328)

Net income available to common stockholders

$

6,464

$

9,316

$

36,253

$

35,964

Per share net income available to common stockholders






Basic

$

0.28

$

0.42

$

1.58

$

1.61

Diluted

$

0.27

$

0.41

$

1.57

$

1.60








Weighted Average Common Stock:






Common stock

23,196

22,664

23,009

22,383

Effect of dilutive options

36

31

44

42

Diluted weighted average common stock

23,232

22,695

23,053

22,425

Reconciliation of net income to FFO available to common stockholders and noncontrolling interests (1)



Three Months Ended
 December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

2019

2018

2019

2018

Net income

$

15,041

$

15,509

$

64,196

$

63,059

Subtract:







Gain on sale of property







(509)

Add:







Real estate depreciation and amortization

11,148

11,905

46,333

45,861

FFO

26,189

27,414

110,529

108,411

Subtract:







Preferred stock dividends

(3,119)

(2,953)

(12,235)

(12,262)

Extinguishment of issuance costs upon redemption of preferred shares

(3,235)



(3,235)

(2,328)

FFO available to common stockholders and noncontrolling
interests

$

19,835

$

24,461

$

95,059

$

93,821

Weighted average shares:







Diluted weighted average common stock

23,232

22,695

23,053

22,425

Convertible limited partnership units

7,882

7,821

7,860

7,731

Average shares and units used to compute FFO per share

31,114

30,516

30,913

30,156

FFO per share available to common stockholders and
noncontrolling interests

$

0.64

$

0.80

$

3.08

$

3.11









(1)

The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT) developed FFO as a relative non-GAAP financial measure of performance of an equity REIT in order to recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP. FFO is defined by NAREIT as net income, computed in accordance with GAAP, plus real estate depreciation and amortization, and excluding impairment charges on depreciable real estate assets and gains or losses from property dispositions. FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and is not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs, which is disclosed in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the applicable periods. There are no material legal or functional restrictions on the use of FFO. FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income, its most directly comparable GAAP measure, as an indicator of the Company's operating performance, or as an alternative to cash flows as a measure of liquidity. Management considers FFO a meaningful supplemental measure of operating performance because it primarily excludes the assumption that the value of the real estate assets diminishes predictably over time (i.e. depreciation), which is contrary to what the Company believes occurs with its assets, and because industry analysts have accepted it as a performance measure. FFO may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other REITs.

   


Reconciliation of total revenue to same property revenue (2)



(in thousands)

Three Months Ended
December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2019

2018

2019

2018

Total revenue

$

56,582

$

58,119

$

231,525

$

227,219

Less: Acquisitions, dispositions and development
properties

(54)

(892)

(1,209)

(973)

Total same property revenue

$

56,528

$

57,227

$

230,316

$

226,246











Shopping Centers

$

41,104

$

41,574

$

167,834

$

164,344

Mixed-Use properties

15,424

15,653

62,482

61,902

Total same property revenue

$

56,528

$

57,227

$

230,316

$

226,246











Total Shopping Center revenue

$

41,158

$

41,574

$

167,888

$

164,344

Less: Shopping Center acquisitions, dispositions and development properties

(54)



(54)



Total same Shopping Center revenue

$

41,104

$

41,574

$

167,834

$

164,344











Total Mixed-Use property revenue

$

15,424

$

16,545

$

63,637

$

62,875

Less: Mixed-Use acquisitions, dispositions and development properties



(892)

(1,155)

(973)

Total same Mixed-Use revenue

$

15,424

$

15,653

$

62,482

$

61,902


(2)

Same property revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure of performance that improves the comparability of reporting periods by excluding the results of properties that were not in operation for the entirety of the comparable reporting periods.  Same property revenue adjusts property revenue by subtracting the revenue of properties not in operation for the entirety of the comparable reporting periods.  Same property revenue is a measure of the operating performance of the Company's properties but does not measure the Company's performance as a whole.  Same property revenue should not be considered as an alternative to total revenue, its most directly comparable GAAP measure, as an indicator of the Company's operating performance.  Management considers same property revenue a meaningful supplemental measure of operating performance because it is not affected by the cost of the Company's funding, the impact of depreciation and amortization expenses, gains or losses from the acquisition and sale of operating real estate assets, general and administrative expenses or other gains and losses that relate to ownership of the Company's properties.  Management believes the exclusion of these items from same property revenue is useful because the resulting measure captures the actual revenue generated and actual expenses incurred by operating the Company's properties.  Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating same property revenue.  Accordingly, the Company's same property revenue may not be comparable to those of other REITs.

Reconciliation of net income to same property operating income (3)



Three Months Ended
December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

(In thousands)

2019

2018

2019

2018

Net income

$

15,041

$

15,509

$

64,196

$

63,059

Add: Interest expense, net and amortization of deferred debt costs

9,649

11,200

41,834

44,768

Add: Depreciation and amortization of deferred leasing costs

11,148

11,905

46,333

45,861

Add: General and administrative

6,097

5,251

20,793

18,459

Add: Change in fair value of derivatives

436

1

436

3

Less: Gain on sale of property







(509)

Property operating income

42,371

43,866

173,592

171,641

Less: Acquisitions, dispositions and development properties

(49)

(676)

(568)

(727)

Total same property operating income

$

42,322

$

43,190

$

173,024

$

170,914










Shopping Centers

$

32,204

$

32,862

$

131,720

$

129,701

Mixed-Use properties

10,118

10,328

41,304

41,213

Total same property operating income

$

42,322

$

43,190

$

173,024

$

170,914










Shopping Center operating income

$

32,253

$

32,862

$

131,769

$

129,701

Less: Shopping Center acquisitions, dispositions and development properties

(49)

$



(49)



Total same Shopping Center operating income

$

32,204

$

32,862

$

131,720

$

129,701










Mixed-Use property operating income

$

10,118

$

11,004

$

41,823

$

41,940

Less: Mixed-Use acquisitions, dispositions and development properties



(676)

(519)

(727)

Total same Mixed-Use property operating income

$

10,118

$

10,328

$

41,304

$

41,213


(3)

Same property operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure of performance that improves the comparability of reporting periods by excluding the results of properties that were not in operation for the entirety of the comparable reporting periods.  Same property operating income adjusts property operating income by subtracting the results of properties that were not in operation for the entirety of the comparable periods.  Same property operating income is a measure of the operating performance of the Company's properties but does not measure the Company's performance as a whole.  Same property operating income should not be considered as an alternative to property operating income, its most directly comparable GAAP measure, as an indicator of the Company's operating performance.  Management considers same property operating income a meaningful supplemental measure of operating performance because it is not affected by the cost of the Company's funding, the impact of depreciation and amortization expenses, gains or losses from the acquisition and sale of operating real estate assets, general and administrative expenses or other gains and losses that relate to ownership of the Company's properties.  Management believes the exclusion of these items from property operating income is useful because the resulting measure captures the actual revenue generated and actual expenses incurred by operating the Company's properties.  Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating same property operating income.  Accordingly, same property operating income may not be comparable to those of other REITs.

SOURCE Saul Centers, Inc.

