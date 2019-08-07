Saul Centers, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE: BFS), an equity real estate investment trust ("REIT"), announced its operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 ("2019 Quarter"). Total revenue for the 2019 Quarter increased to $58.1 million from $56.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 ("2018 Quarter"). Net income increased to $16.8 million for the 2019 Quarter from $15.9 million for the 2018 Quarter. Net income available to common stockholders increased to $10.3 million ($0.45 per diluted share) for the 2019 Quarter from $9.6 million ($0.43 per diluted share) for the 2018 Quarter. Net income available to common stockholders increased primarily due to (a) an increase in lease termination fees ($1.0 million) and (b) higher base rent ($0.9 million), partially offset by (c) gain on sale in 2018 ($0.5 million), and (d) higher general and administrative expenses ($0.5 million).

Same property revenue increased $1.9 million (3.3%) and same property operating income increased $1.6 million (3.9%) for the 2019 Quarter compared to the 2018 Quarter. We define same property revenue as total revenue minus the revenue of properties not in operation for the entirety of the comparable reporting periods. We define same property operating income as net income plus (a) interest expense, net and amortization of deferred debt costs, (b) depreciation and amortization of deferred leasing costs, (c) general and administrative expenses and (d) change in fair value of derivatives minus (e) gains on sale of property and (f) the results of properties which were not in operation for the entirety of the comparable periods. Shopping Center same property operating income for the 2019 Quarter totaled $33.7 million, a $1.4 million increase from the 2018 Quarter. Mixed-Use same property operating income totaled $10.5 million, a $0.2 million increase from the 2018 Quarter. The increase in Shopping Center same property operating income was primarily the result of (a) higher lease termination fees ($0.8 million) and (b) higher base rent ($0.5 million). The increase in Mixed-Use same property operating income was primarily the result of higher base rent ($0.2 million).

As of June 30, 2019, 94.7% of the commercial portfolio was leased (not including the residential portfolio), compared to 94.0% at June 30, 2018. On a same property basis, 95.2% of the commercial portfolio was leased as of June 30, 2019, compared to 94.0% at June 30, 2018. As of June 30, 2019, the residential portfolio was 98.1% leased compared to 98.6% at June 30, 2018.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019 ("2019 Period"), total revenue increased to $117.9 million from $112.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 ("2018 Period"). Net income increased to $33.8 million for the 2019 Period from $30.8 million for the 2018 Period. Net income available to common stockholders increased to $20.8 million ($0.91 per diluted share) for the 2019 Period compared to $16.4 million ($0.74 per diluted share) for the 2018 Period. The increase in net income available to common stockholders was primarily due to (a) higher lease termination fees ($2.7 million), (b) extinguishment in 2018 of issuance costs upon redemption of preferred shares ($2.3 million), and (c) higher base rent ($1.7 million), partially offset by (d) higher income attributable to non-controlling interests ($1.4 million) and (e) higher general and administrative expenses ($0.9 million).

Same property revenue increased $4.6 million (4.1%) and same property operating income increased $3.5 million (4.1%) for the 2019 Period, compared to the 2018 Period. Shopping Center same property operating income increased 4.4% and mixed-use same property operating income increased 3.1%. Shopping Center same property operating income increased primarily due to (a) lease termination fees ($2.0 million) and (b) an increase in base rent ($0.8 million). Mixed-use same property operating income increased primarily due to higher base rent ($0.4 million).

Funds from operations ("FFO") available to common stockholders and noncontrolling interests (after deducting preferred stock dividends) was $25.3 million ($0.82 per diluted share) in the 2019 Quarter compared to $23.8 million ($0.79 per diluted share) in the 2018 Quarter. FFO is a non-GAAP supplemental earnings measure which the Company considers meaningful in measuring its operating performance. A reconciliation of net income to FFO is attached to this press release. The increase in FFO available to common stockholders and noncontrolling interests was primarily due to (a) higher lease termination fees ($1.0 million) and (b) higher capitalized interest ($1.1 million), partially offset by (c) higher interest incurred due to the higher outstanding construction loan balance ($0.7 million).

FFO available to common stockholders and noncontrolling interests (after deducting preferred stock dividends and the impact of preferred stock redemptions) increased 15.2% to $51.1 million ($1.66 per diluted share) in the 2019 Period from $44.4 million ($1.48 per diluted share) in the 2018 Period. FFO available to common stockholders and noncontrolling interests increased primarily due to (a) extinguishment in 2018 of issuance costs upon redemption of preferred shares ($2.3 million), (b) higher lease termination fees in the core portfolio ($2.2 million), (c) higher base rent in the core portfolio ($1.3 million), (d) the net operating income of recently acquired properties ($0.6 million) and (e) lower preferred stock dividends ($0.5 million).

Saul Centers, Inc. is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 49 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties. Approximately 85% of the Saul Centers' property operating income is generated by properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain matters discussed within this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. For these statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. These factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 26, 2019, and include the following: (i) general adverse economic and local real estate conditions, (ii) the inability of major tenants to continue paying their rent obligations due to bankruptcy, insolvency or a general downturn in their business, (iii) financing risks, such as the inability to obtain equity, debt or other sources of financing or refinancing on favorable terms to the Company, (iv) the Company's ability to raise capital by selling its assets, (v) changes in governmental laws and regulations and management's ability to estimate the impact of such changes, (vi) the level and volatility of interest rates and management's ability to estimate the impact thereof, (vii) the availability of suitable acquisition, disposition, development and redevelopment opportunities, and risks related to acquisitions not performing in accordance with our expectations, (viii) increases in operating costs, (ix) changes in the dividend policy for the Company's common and preferred stock and the Company's ability to pay dividends at current levels, (x) the reduction in the Company's income in the event of multiple lease terminations by tenants or a failure by multiple tenants to occupy their premises in a shopping center, (xi) impairment charges, and (xii) unanticipated changes in the Company's intention or ability to prepay certain debt prior to maturity. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements that we make, including those in this press release. Except as may be required by law, we make no promise to update any of the forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should carefully review the risks and risk factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 26, 2019.

Saul Centers, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)



June 30,

2019

December 31,

2018

(Unaudited) Assets





Real estate investments





Land $ 488,942



$ 488,918

Buildings and equipment 1,280,397



1,273,275

Construction in progress 249,719



185,972



2,019,058



1,948,165

Accumulated depreciation (544,811)



(525,518)



1,474,247



1,422,647

Cash and cash equivalents 9,262



14,578

Accounts receivable and accrued income, net 51,602



53,876

Deferred leasing costs, net 25,525



28,083

Prepaid expenses, net 1,806



5,175

Other assets 6,720



3,130

Total assets $ 1,569,162



$ 1,527,489









Liabilities





Notes payable $ 853,627



$ 880,271

Term loan facility payable 74,641



74,591

Revolving credit facility payable 46,600



45,329

Construction loan payable 70,436



21,655

Dividends and distributions payable 19,313



19,153

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 42,287



32,419

Deferred income 25,649



28,851

Total liabilities 1,132,553



1,102,269









Equity





Preferred stock, 1,000,000 shares authorized:





Series C Cumulative Redeemable, 42,000 shares issued and outstanding 105,000



105,000

Series D Cumulative Redeemable, 30,000 shares issued and outstanding 75,000



75,000

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 23,008,615 and 22,739,207 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 230



227

Additional paid-in capital 399,047



384,533

Distributions in excess of accumulated net income and accumulated other comprehensive loss (212,109)



(208,593)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (384)



(255)

Total Saul Centers, Inc. equity 366,784



355,912

Noncontrolling interests 69,825



69,308

Total equity 436,609



425,220

Total liabilities and equity $ 1,569,162



$ 1,527,489



Saul Centers, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenue (unaudited)

(unaudited) Rental revenue $ 55,953



$ 54,970



$ 112,756



$ 109,960

Other 2,188



1,111



5,135



2,230

Total revenue 58,141



56,081



117,891



112,190

Expenses













Property operating expenses 7,115



6,732



15,116



13,856

Real estate taxes 6,819



6,778



13,967



13,622

Interest expense, net and amortization of deferred debt costs 10,793



11,168



21,860



22,594

Depreciation and amortization of deferred leasing costs 11,524



11,351



23,167



22,700

General and administrative 5,140



4,647



9,954



9,068

Total expenses 41,391



40,676



84,064



81,840

Change in fair value of derivatives —



(12)



—



(12)

Gain on sale of property —



509



—



509

Net Income 16,750



15,902



33,827



30,847

Noncontrolling interests













Income attributable to noncontrolling interests (3,518)



(3,359)



(7,148)



(5,718)

Net income attributable to Saul Centers, Inc. 13,232



12,543



26,679



25,129

Extinguishment of issuance costs upon redemption of preferred shares —



—



—



(2,328)

Preferred stock dividends (2,953)



(2,953)



(5,906)



(6,356)

Net income available to common stockholders $ 10,279



$ 9,590



$ 20,773



$ 16,445

Per share net income available to common stockholders













Basic and diluted $ 0.45



$ 0.43



$ 0.91



$ 0.74

Dividends declared per common share outstanding $ 0.53



$ 0.52



$ 1.06



$ 1.04



Reconciliation of net income to FFO available to common stockholders and noncontrolling interests (1)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2019

2018

2019

2018

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Net income $ 16,750



$ 15,902



$ 33,827



$ 30,847

Subtract:













Gain on sale of property —



(509)



—



(509)

Add:













Real estate depreciation and amortization 11,524



11,351



23,167



22,700

FFO 28,274



26,744



56,994



53,038

Subtract:













Extinguishment of issuance costs upon redemption of preferred shares —



—



—



(2,328)

Preferred stock dividends (2,953)



(2,953)



(5,906)



(6,356)

FFO available to common stockholders and noncontrolling interests $ 25,321



$ 23,791



$ 51,088



$ 44,354

Weighted average shares:













Diluted weighted average common stock 22,994



22,288



22,929



22,253

Convertible limited partnership units 7,853



7,726



7,844



7,646

Average shares and units used to compute FFO per share 30,847



30,014



30,773



29,899

FFO per share available to common stockholders and noncontrolling interests $ 0.82



$ 0.79



$ 1.66



$ 1.48



(1) The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT) developed FFO as a relative non-GAAP financial measure of performance of an equity REIT in order to recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP. FFO is defined by NAREIT as net income, computed in accordance with GAAP, plus real estate depreciation and amortization, and excluding impairment charges on real estate assets and gains or losses from real estate dispositions. FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and is not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs, which is disclosed in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the applicable periods. There are no material legal or functional restrictions on the use of FFO. FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income, its most directly comparable GAAP measure, as an indicator of the Company's operating performance, or as an alternative to cash flows as a measure of liquidity. Management considers FFO a meaningful supplemental measure of operating performance because it primarily excludes the assumption that the value of the real estate assets diminishes predictably over time (i.e. depreciation), which is contrary to what the Company believes occurs with its assets, and because industry analysts have accepted it as a performance measure. FFO may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other REITs.

Reconciliation of revenue to same property revenue (2) (in thousands)

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018



(unaudited)







Total revenue

$ 58,141



$ 56,081



$ 117,891



$ 112,190

Less: Acquisitions, dispositions and development properties

(194)



—



(1,083)



—

Total same property revenue

$ 57,947



$ 56,081



$ 116,808



$ 112,190



















Shopping Centers

$ 42,259



$ 40,755



$ 85,417



$ 81,679

Mixed-Use properties

15,688



15,326



31,391



30,511

Total same property revenue

$ 57,947



$ 56,081



$ 116,808



$ 112,190



















Total Shopping Center revenue

$ 42,259



$ 40,755



$ 85,417



$ 81,679

Less: Shopping Center acquisitions, dispositions and development properties

—



—



—



—

Total same Shopping Center revenue

$ 42,259



$ 40,755



$ 85,417



$ 81,679



















Total Mixed-Use property revenue

$ 15,882



$ 15,326



$ 32,474



$ 30,511

Less: Mixed-Use acquisitions, dispositions and development properties

(194)



—



(1,083)



—

Total same Mixed-Use property revenue

$ 15,688



$ 15,326



$ 31,391



$ 30,511



(2) Same property revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure of performance that improves the comparability of reporting periods by excluding the results of properties that were not in operation for the entirety of the comparable reporting periods. Same property revenue adjusts property revenue by subtracting the revenue of properties not in operation for the entirety of the comparable reporting periods. Same property revenue is a measure of the operating performance of the Company's properties but does not measure the Company's performance as a whole. Same property revenue should not be considered as an alternative to total revenue, its most directly comparable GAAP measure, as an indicator of the Company's operating performance. Management considers same property revenue a meaningful supplemental measure of operating performance because it is not affected by the cost of the Company's funding, the impact of depreciation and amortization expenses, gains or losses from the acquisition and sale of operating real estate assets, general and administrative expenses or other gains and losses that relate to ownership of the Company's properties. Management believes the exclusion of these items from same property revenue is useful because the resulting measure captures the actual revenue generated and actual expenses incurred by operating the Company's properties. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating same property revenue. Accordingly, the Company's same property revenue may not be comparable to those of other REITs.

Reconciliation of net income to same property operating income (3)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands) 2019

2018

2019

2018

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Net income $ 16,750



$ 15,902



$ 33,827



$ 30,847

Add: Interest expense, net and amortization of deferred debt costs 10,793



11,168



21,860



22,594

Add: Depreciation and amortization of deferred leasing costs 11,524



11,351



23,167



22,700

Add: General and administrative 5,140



4,647



9,954



9,068

Add: Change in fair value of derivatives —



12



—



12

Less: Gain on sale of property —



(509)



—



(509)

Property operating income 44,207



42,571



88,808



84,712

Add (Less): Acquisitions, dispositions and development properties 12



—



(617)



—

Total same property operating income $ 44,219



$ 42,571



$ 88,191



$ 84,712

















Shopping Centers $ 33,707



$ 32,274



$ 67,177



$ 64,322

Mixed-Use properties 10,512



10,297



21,014



20,390

Total same property operating income $ 44,219



$ 42,571



$ 88,191



$ 84,712

















Shopping Center operating income $ 33,707



$ 32,274



$ 67,177



$ 64,322

Less: Shopping Center acquisitions, dispositions and development properties —



—



—



—

Total same Shopping Center operating income $ 33,707



$ 32,274



$ 67,177



$ 64,322

















Mixed-Use property operating income $ 10,500



$ 10,297



$ 21,631



$ 20,390

Add (Less): Mixed-Use acquisitions, dispositions and development properties 12



—



(617)



—

Total same Mixed-Use property operating income $ 10,512



$ 10,297



$ 21,014



$ 20,390



(3) Same property operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure of performance that improves the comparability of reporting periods by excluding the results of properties that were not in operation for the entirety of the comparable reporting periods. Same property operating income adjusts property operating income by subtracting the results of properties that were not in operation for the entirety of the comparable periods. Same property operating income is a measure of the operating performance of the Company's properties but does not measure the Company's performance as a whole. Same property operating income should not be considered as an alternative to property operating income, its most directly comparable GAAP measure, as an indicator of the Company's operating performance. Management considers same property operating income a meaningful supplemental measure of operating performance because it is not affected by the cost of the Company's funding, the impact of depreciation and amortization expenses, gains or losses from the acquisition and sale of operating real estate assets, general and administrative expenses or other gains and losses that relate to ownership of the Company's properties. Management believes the exclusion of these items from property operating income is useful because the resulting measure captures the actual revenue generated and actual expenses incurred by operating the Company's properties. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating same property operating income. Accordingly, same property operating income may not be comparable to those of other REITs.

SOURCE Saul Centers, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.saulcenters.com

