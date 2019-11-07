Saul Centers, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Earnings

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE: BFS), an equity real estate investment trust ("REIT"), announced its operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 ("2019 Quarter"). Total revenue for the 2019 Quarter increased to $57.1 million from $56.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 ("2018 Quarter"). Net income decreased to $15.3 million for the 2019 Quarter from $16.7 million for the 2018 Quarter. Net income available to common stockholders decreased to $9.0 million ($0.39 per diluted share) for the 2019 Quarter from $10.2 million ($0.45 per diluted share) for the 2018 Quarter. Net income available to common stockholders decreased primarily due to (a) the impact of the operations of 7316 Wisconsin Avenue as the Company has completed the termination of leases to prepare for redevelopment ($1.1 million), (b) higher property operating expenses, exclusive of the impact of 7316 Wisconsin Avenue ($0.5 million) and (c) higher general and administrative expenses ($0.6 million) partially offset by (d) lower interest expense, net and amortization of deferred debt costs ($0.8 million), exclusive of the impact of 7316 Wisconsin Avenue.

Same property revenue increased $0.2 million (0.3%) and same property operating income decreased $0.5 million (1.2%) for the 2019 Quarter compared to the 2018 Quarter. We define same property revenue as total revenue minus the revenue of properties not in operation for the entirety of the comparable reporting periods. We define same property operating income as net income plus (a) interest expense, net and amortization of deferred debt costs, (b) depreciation and amortization of deferred leasing costs, (c) general and administrative expenses and (d) change in fair value of derivatives minus (e) gains on sale of property and (f) the results of properties which were not in operation for the entirety of the comparable periods. Shopping Center same property operating income for the 2019 Quarter totaled $32.3 million, a $0.2 million decrease from the 2018 Quarter. Mixed-Use same property operating income totaled $10.2 million, a $0.3 million decrease from the 2018 Quarter.

As of September 30, 2019, 94.8% of the commercial portfolio was leased (not including the residential portfolio), compared to 95.0% at September 30, 2018. On a same property basis, 94.8% of the commercial portfolio was leased as of September 30, 2019, compared to 95.2% at September 30, 2018. As of September 30, 2019, the residential portfolio was 97.9% leased compared to 95.7% at September 30, 2018.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019 ("2019 Period"), total revenue increased to $174.9 million from $169.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 ("2018 Period"). Net income increased to $49.2 million for the 2019 Period from $47.6 million for the 2018 Period. Net income available to common stockholders increased to $29.8 million ($1.30 per diluted share) for the 2019 Period compared to $26.6 million ($1.19 per diluted share) for the 2018 Period. The increase in net income available to common stockholders was primarily due to (a) higher lease termination fees, exclusive of the impact of 7316 Wisconsin Avenue ($2.5 million), (b) extinguishment in 2018 of issuance costs upon redemption of preferred shares ($2.3 million), (c) lower interest expense, net and amortization of deferred debt costs, exclusive of the impact of 7316 Wisconsin Avenue ($2.3 million), and (d) higher same property operating income, exclusive of lease termination fees ($0.5 million) partially offset by (e) the impact of the operations of 7316 Wisconsin Avenue as the Company has completed the termination of leases to prepare for redevelopment ($1.8 million), (f) higher general and administrative expenses ($1.5 million) and (g) higher income attributable to non-controlling interests ($1.0 million).

Same property revenue increased $4.8 million (2.8%) and same property operating income increased $3.0 million (2.3%) for the 2019 Period, compared to the 2018 Period. Shopping Center same property operating income increased 2.8% and Mixed-Use same property operating income increased 1.0%. Shopping Center same property operating income increased primarily due to (a) lease termination fees ($2.4 million) and (b) an increase in base rent ($0.8 million). Mixed-Use same property operating income increased primarily due to higher base rent ($0.5 million).

Funds from operations ("FFO") available to common stockholders and noncontrolling interests (after deducting preferred stock dividends) was $24.1 million ($0.78 per diluted share) in the 2019 Quarter compared to $25.0 million ($0.83 per diluted share) in the 2018 Quarter. FFO is a non-GAAP supplemental earnings measure which the Company considers meaningful in measuring its operating performance. A reconciliation of net income to FFO is attached to this press release. The decrease in FFO available to common stockholders and noncontrolling interests was primarily due to (a) higher general and administrative expenses ($0.6 million), (b) lower property operating income, exclusive of the impact of the operations of 7316 Wisconsin Avenue ($0.5 million), (c) the impact of the operations of 7316 Wisconsin Avenue as the Company has completed the termination of leases to prepare for redevelopment ($0.3 million), and (d) higher preferred stock dividends ($0.3 million), partially offset by (e) lower interest expense, net and amortization of deferred debt costs, exclusive of the impact of 7316 Wisconsin Avenue ($0.8 million).

FFO available to common stockholders and noncontrolling interests (after deducting preferred stock dividends and the impact of preferred stock redemptions) increased 8.5% to $75.2 million ($2.44 per diluted share) in the 2019 Period from $69.4 million ($2.31 per diluted share) in the 2018 Period. FFO available to common stockholders and noncontrolling interests increased primarily due to (a) higher lease termination fees in the core portfolio ($2.5 million), (b) extinguishment in 2018 of issuance costs upon redemption of preferred shares ($2.3 million), (c) higher base rent in the core portfolio ($1.3 million) and (d) lower preferred stock dividends ($0.2 million) partially offset by (e) the impact of the operations of 7316 Wisconsin Avenue as the Company has completed the termination of leases to prepare for redevelopment ($0.5 million).

Saul Centers, Inc. is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 49 community and neighborhood shopping centers and six mixed-use properties with approximately 9.2 million square feet of leasable area and (b) five land and development properties. Approximately 85% of the Saul Centers' property operating income is generated by properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain matters discussed within this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. For these statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. These factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 26, 2019, and include the following: (i) general adverse economic and local real estate conditions, (ii) the inability of major tenants to continue paying their rent obligations due to bankruptcy, insolvency or a general downturn in their business, (iii) financing risks, such as the inability to obtain equity, debt or other sources of financing or refinancing on favorable terms to the Company, (iv) the Company's ability to raise capital by selling its assets, (v) changes in governmental laws and regulations and management's ability to estimate the impact of such changes, (vi) the level and volatility of interest rates and management's ability to estimate the impact thereof, (vii) the availability of suitable acquisition, disposition, development and redevelopment opportunities, and risks related to acquisitions not performing in accordance with our expectations, (viii) increases in operating costs, (ix) changes in the dividend policy for the Company's common and preferred stock and the Company's ability to pay dividends at current levels, (x) the reduction in the Company's income in the event of multiple lease terminations by tenants or a failure by multiple tenants to occupy their premises in a shopping center, (xi) impairment charges, and (xii) unanticipated changes in the Company's intention or ability to prepay certain debt prior to maturity. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements that we make, including those in this press release. Except as may be required by law, we make no promise to update any of the forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should carefully review the risks and risk factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 26, 2019.

Saul Centers, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)



September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018

(Unaudited) Assets





Real estate investments





Land $ 450,256



$ 488,918

Buildings and equipment 1,284,315



1,273,275

Construction in progress 317,798



185,972



2,052,369



1,948,165

Accumulated depreciation (553,829)



(525,518)



1,498,540



1,422,647

Cash and cash equivalents 52,269



14,578

Accounts receivable and accrued income, net 55,207



53,876

Deferred leasing costs, net 24,947



28,083

Prepaid expenses, net 9,357



5,175

Other assets 6,444



3,130

Total assets $ 1,646,764



$ 1,527,489









Liabilities





Notes payable $ 846,525



$ 880,271

Term loan facility payable 74,666



74,591

Revolving credit facility payable —



45,329

Construction loan payable 93,537



21,655

Dividends and distributions payable 19,634



19,153

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 39,741



32,419

Deferred income 27,224



28,851

Total liabilities 1,101,327



1,102,269









Equity





Preferred stock, 1,000,000 shares authorized:





Series C Cumulative Redeemable, 42,000 shares issued and outstanding 105,000



105,000

Series D Cumulative Redeemable, 30,000 shares issued and outstanding 75,000



75,000

Series E Cumulative Redeemable, 44,000 and 0 shares issued and outstanding,

respectively 110,000



—

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 23,116,013 and 22,739,207

shares issued and outstanding, respectively 231



227

Additional paid-in capital 401,395



384,533

Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings (215,334)



(208,593)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (343)



(255)

Total Saul Centers, Inc. equity 475,949



355,912

Noncontrolling interests 69,488



69,308

Total equity 545,437



425,220

Total liabilities and equity $ 1,646,764



$ 1,527,489



Saul Centers, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenue (unaudited)

(unaudited) Rental revenue $ 55,487



$ 55,733



$ 168,242



$ 165,693

Other 1,565



1,177



6,701



3,407

Total revenue 57,052



56,910



174,943



169,100

Expenses













Property operating expenses 7,525



6,910



22,641



20,766

Real estate taxes 7,114



6,937



21,081



20,559

Interest expense, net and amortization of deferred debt

costs 10,325



10,974



32,185



33,568

Depreciation and amortization of deferred leasing costs 12,018



11,256



35,185



33,956

General and administrative 4,742



4,141



14,696



13,208

Total expenses 41,724



40,218



125,788



122,057

Change in fair value of derivatives —



10



—



(2)

Gain on sale of property —



—



—



509

Net Income 15,328



16,702



49,155



47,550

Noncontrolling interests













Income attributable to noncontrolling interests (3,102)



(3,547)



(10,250)



(9,265)

Net income attributable to Saul Centers, Inc. 12,226



13,155



38,905



38,285

Extinguishment of issuance costs upon redemption of

preferred shares —



—



—



(2,328)

Preferred stock dividends (3,210)



(2,953)



(9,116)



(9,309)

Net income available to common

stockholders $ 9,016



$ 10,202



$ 29,789



$ 26,648

Per share net income available to common stockholders













Basic and diluted $ 0.39



$ 0.45



$ 1.30



$ 1.19

Dividends declared per common share outstanding $ 0.53



$ 0.52



$ 1.59



$ 1.56



Reconciliation of net income to FFO available to common stockholders and noncontrolling interests (1)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2019

2018

2019

2018

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Net income $ 15,328



$ 16,702



$ 49,155



$ 47,550

Subtract:













Gain on sale of property —



—



—



(509)

Add:













Real estate depreciation and amortization 12,018



11,256



35,185



33,956

FFO 27,346



27,958



84,340



80,997

Subtract:













Extinguishment of issuance costs upon redemption of

preferred shares —



—



—



(2,328)

Preferred stock dividends (3,210)



(2,953)



(9,116)



(9,309)

FFO available to common stockholders and

noncontrolling interests $ 24,136



$ 25,005



$ 75,224



$ 69,360

Weighted average shares:













Diluted weighted average common stock 23,121



22,501



22,993



22,336

Convertible limited partnership units 7,869



7,808



7,852



7,700

Average shares and units used to compute FFO per share 30,990



30,309



30,845



30,036

FFO per share available to common stockholders and

noncontrolling interests $ 0.78



$ 0.83



$ 2.44



$ 2.31







(1) The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT) developed FFO as a relative non-GAAP financial measure of performance of an

equity REIT in order to recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP. FFO is defined

by NAREIT as net income, computed in accordance with GAAP, plus real estate depreciation and amortization, and excluding impairment charges on real

estate assets and gains or losses from real estate dispositions. FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP

and is not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs, which is disclosed in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the

applicable periods. There are no material legal or functional restrictions on the use of FFO. FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income,

its most directly comparable GAAP measure, as an indicator of the Company's operating performance, or as an alternative to cash flows as a measure of

liquidity. Management considers FFO a meaningful supplemental measure of operating performance because it primarily excludes the assumption that the

value of the real estate assets diminishes predictably over time (i.e. depreciation), which is contrary to what the Company believes occurs with its assets,

and because industry analysts have accepted it as a performance measure. FFO may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other

REITs.

Reconciliation of revenue to same property revenue (2)

(in thousands)

Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018



(unaudited)

(unaudited) Total revenue

$ 57,052



$ 56,910



$ 174,943



$ 169,100

Less: Acquisitions, dispositions and development properties

(72)



(82)



(1,155)



(82)

Total same property revenue

$ 56,980



$ 56,828



$ 173,788



$ 169,018



















Shopping Centers

$ 41,313



$ 41,091



$ 126,730



$ 122,770

Mixed-Use properties

15,667



15,737



47,058



46,248

Total same property revenue

$ 56,980



$ 56,828



$ 173,788



$ 169,018



















Total Shopping Center revenue

$ 41,313



$ 41,091



$ 126,730



$ 122,770

Less: Shopping Center acquisitions, dispositions and

development properties

—



—



—



—

Total same Shopping Center revenue

$ 41,313



$ 41,091



$ 126,730



$ 122,770



















Total Mixed-Use property revenue

$ 15,739



$ 15,819



$ 48,213



$ 46,330

Less: Mixed-Use acquisitions, dispositions and development

properties

(72)



(82)



(1,155)



(82)

Total same Mixed-Use property revenue

$ 15,667



$ 15,737



$ 47,058



$ 46,248







(2) Same property revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure of performance that improves the comparability of reporting periods by excluding the results of

properties that were not in operation for the entirety of the comparable reporting periods. Same property revenue adjusts property revenue by subtracting

the revenue of properties not in operation for the entirety of the comparable reporting periods. Same property revenue is a measure of the operating

performance of the Company's properties but does not measure the Company's performance as a whole. Same property revenue should not be considered

as an alternative to total revenue, its most directly comparable GAAP measure, as an indicator of the Company's operating performance. Management

considers same property revenue a meaningful supplemental measure of operating performance because it is not affected by the cost of the Company's

funding, the impact of depreciation and amortization expenses, gains or losses from the acquisition and sale of operating real estate assets, general and

administrative expenses or other gains and losses that relate to ownership of the Company's properties. Management believes the exclusion of these items

from same property revenue is useful because the resulting measure captures the actual revenue generated and actual expenses incurred by operating the

Company's properties. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating same property revenue. Accordingly, the Company's same property

revenue may not be comparable to those of other REITs.

Reconciliation of net income to same property operating income (3)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands) 2019

2018

2019

2018

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Net income $ 15,328



$ 16,702



$ 49,155



$ 47,550

Add: Interest expense, net and amortization of deferred debt costs 10,325



10,974



32,185



33,568

Add: Depreciation and amortization of deferred leasing costs 12,018



11,256



35,185



33,956

Add: General and administrative 4,742



4,141



14,696



13,208

Add: Change in fair value of derivatives —



(10)



—



2

Less: Gain on sale of property —



—



—



(509)

Property operating income 42,413



43,063



131,221



127,775

Add (Less): Acquisitions, dispositions and development properties 97



(52)



(519)



(52)

Total same property operating income $ 42,510



$ 43,011



$ 130,702



$ 127,723

















Shopping Centers $ 32,339



$ 32,517



$ 99,516



$ 96,839

Mixed-Use properties 10,171



10,494



31,186



30,884

Total same property operating income $ 42,510



$ 43,011



$ 130,702



$ 127,723

















Shopping Center operating income $ 32,339



$ 32,517



$ 99,516



$ 96,839

Less: Shopping Center acquisitions, dispositions and development

properties —



—



—



—

Total same Shopping Center operating income $ 32,339



$ 32,517



$ 99,516



$ 96,839

















Mixed-Use property operating income $ 10,074



$ 10,546



$ 31,705



$ 30,936

Add (Less): Mixed-Use acquisitions, dispositions and development

properties 97



(52)



(519)



(52)

Total same Mixed-Use property operating income $ 10,171



$ 10,494



$ 31,186



$ 30,884







(3) Same property operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure of performance that improves the comparability of reporting periods by excluding the

results of properties that were not in operation for the entirety of the comparable reporting periods. Same property operating income adjusts property

operating income by subtracting the results of properties that were not in operation for the entirety of the comparable periods. Same property operating

income is a measure of the operating performance of the Company's properties but does not measure the Company's performance as a whole. Same

property operating income should not be considered as an alternative to property operating income, its most directly comparable GAAP measure, as an

indicator of the Company's operating performance. Management considers same property operating income a meaningful supplemental measure of

operating performance because it is not affected by the cost of the Company's funding, the impact of depreciation and amortization expenses, gains or

losses from the acquisition and sale of operating real estate assets, general and administrative expenses or other gains and losses that relate to ownership of

the Company's properties. Management believes the exclusion of these items from property operating income is useful because the resulting measure

captures the actual revenue generated and actual expenses incurred by operating the Company's properties. Other REITs may use different methodologies

for calculating same property operating income. Accordingly, same property operating income may not be comparable to those of other REITs.

SOURCE Saul Centers, Inc.

