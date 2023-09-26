SAULSBURY APPOINTS NEW BOARD MEMBERS

News provided by

Saulsbury Industries

26 Sep, 2023, 14:00 ET

ODESSA, Texas, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saulsbury Industries recently announced the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors. This brings the number of board members to nine.

New board members Andrew Way and Mel Riggs have extensive experience in industrial construction. Way most recently served as the CEO of Exterran Corp., and Riggs serves as Principal Officer and board member of the Clayton Williams Companies.

"We are very pleased to welcome both Andrew and Mel," said Board Chairman Blake Young. "Their impressive respective business experiences are invaluable additions to the Board, and we look forward to their many contributions as we continue to drive growth for the Saulsbury brand."

Way is an international business leader with over 30 years of industrial experience across multiple continents. Prior to Exterran, he spent over 20 years with GE leading a variety of businesses including GE Aviation, GE Capital, and GE Oil & Gas. He also served on the board of directors for the Energy Workforce & Technology Council and is actively involved in various charitable organizations.

Riggs is a proven industry leader who has served in roles of COO and CFO during his tenure with Clayton Williams Energy, Inc., prior to being named President in March of 2015. He currently serves on the board of directors for NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Inc., Black Mountain Acquisition Corp., and Community National Bank. Riggs has also served on the boards of the Permian Basin Petroleum Association (PBPA), the Petroleum Club of Midland, and the Texas Business Hall of Fame.

About Saulsbury Industries
Saulsbury Industries is a full-service engineering, procurement, fabrication, and construction company that specializes in building the infrastructure necessary to power the future. Saulsbury serves its clients in heavy industrial and renewables markets by designing and building safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects nationwide. Headquartered in Odessa, Texas, the company's national office footprint includes Houston, Port Arthur, Henderson, and Abilene, TX; Carlsbad, NM; Tulsa, OK; and Bismarck, ND. For more information, please visit www.saulsbury.com and follow Saulsbury on LinkedIn or Facebook.

SOURCE Saulsbury Industries

Also from this source

SAULSBURY NAMES VP HUMAN RESOURCES AND CHIEF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT OFFICER

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.