Saulsbury Awarded EPC Contract for Midland Basin Gas Processing Facility

"We are very excited to partner with our client on this important project in these ever-changing market conditions for the expansion of processing capacity in their Midland Basin infrastructure," said Jimmy Matthews – Chief Operating Officer. "This project will continue to demonstrate our commitment to providing safe, quality, and speed-to-market solutions for our clients' projects from scope development all the way through commissioning."

For Saulsbury, this award supports the company's longstanding history and reputation as an industry leader in the oil and gas industry for self-performing the full engineering and construction of cryogenic gas processing facilities. Saulsbury is well known in this industry for its successful project execution and world-class safety performance.

About Saulsbury Industries

Saulsbury Industries is a full-service engineering, procurement, fabrication, and construction company that specializes in building the infrastructure necessary to fuel the future. Saulsbury serves its clients in heavy industrial markets by designing and building safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects nationwide. Headquartered in Odessa, Texas, the company's national office footprint includes Dallas; Houston; Port Arthur; Henderson; Abilene; Pecos, TX; Carlsbad, NM; Tulsa, OK; and Bismarck, ND. For more information, please visit www.saulsbury.com and follow Saulsbury on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter.

