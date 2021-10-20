Saulsbury Awarded Front End Engineering Study for Hydrogen Liquefaction Facility

"We are extremely pleased to partner with Chart for this very exciting project," said Jeremy Nelson, VP Operations. Tweet this

This award supports Saulsbury's longstanding reputation as a premier EPC provider and one of the leaders for delivering quality projects to the renewable and environmental markets.

"We are extremely pleased to partner with Chart for this very exciting project," said Jeremy Nelson, VP Operations. "This award further solidifies our position in the hydrogen space and establishes Saulsbury's EPC services in this emerging US market. We are excited to further demonstrate the value we provide as we enhance our resume in hydrogen liquefaction."

About Saulsbury Industries

Saulsbury Industries is a full-service engineering, procurement, fabrication, and construction company that specializes in building the infrastructure necessary to fuel the future. Saulsbury serves its clients in heavy industrial markets by designing and building safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects nationwide. Headquartered in Odessa, Texas, the company's national office footprint includes Dallas, Houston, Port Arthur, Henderson, Abilene, Pecos, and Corpus Christi, TX; Carlsbad, NM; Tulsa, OK; and Bismarck, ND. For more information, please visit www.saulsbury.com and follow Saulsbury on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

About Chart Industries, Inc.

Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple applications in the energy and industrial gas markets. The company's unique product portfolio is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including upfront engineering, service and repair. Being at the forefront of the clean energy transition, Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas and CO2 Capture amongst other applications. Chart is committed to excellence in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues both for its company as well as its customers. With over 25 global locations from the United States to Asia, Australia, India, Europe and South America, the company maintains accountability and transparency to its team members, suppliers, customers and communities. To learn more, visit www.chartindustries.com

