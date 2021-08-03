Saulsbury Industries Opens Operations Hub in Corpus Christi, Texas

This new location will support the oil and gas, tanks/terminals, hydrocarbon processing, refining, renewables, and chemical industries as a trusted provider of EPC and field services.

"Saulsbury's decision to open this office reflects our commitment to the Corpus Christi community and clients in that region. This office will enhance our ability to better serve local facilities and build stronger client relationships. We are looking forward to establishing a long-term presence in the region," said Dennis Chismar, Senior Vice President, Business Development.

Saulsbury will also offer supporting services for front-end engineering, AFE estimating and scoping support, as well as general maintenance / facility upgrade services. The company will use this location to expand its repeat-business model with satisfied clients through hands-on leadership, successful project results, and an industry-leading safety program.

"We are excited to provide general construction and turn-key E&I services to customers in Corpus and the surrounding south Texas region," said Travis Springer, Senior Director Operations / E&I General Manager. "Our Corpus office is strategically positioned to serve our existing clients and further expand our customer base. Our mission is to add value to our customers by providing fit-for purpose solutions, whether it be a call-out service, small / medium capital project, large new greenfield project, or existing brownfield expansion."

"The establishment of this location represents a major step forward in our continuous effort to serve the Coastal Bend, Eagle Ford, and surrounding areas," said Jeremy Nelson, VP Operations. "Saulsbury has a long history of executing projects throughout south Texas, and this further solidifies our commitment to both existing and new clients. We look forward to having a true local presence in Corpus."

About Saulsbury Industries

Saulsbury Industries is a full-service engineering, procurement, fabrication, and construction company that specializes in building the infrastructure necessary to fuel the future. Saulsbury serves its clients in heavy industrial markets by designing and building safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects nationwide. Headquartered in Odessa, Texas, the company's national office footprint includes Dallas, Houston, Port Arthur, Henderson, Abilene, Pecos, and Corpus Christi, TX; Carlsbad, NM; Tulsa, OK; and Bismarck, ND. For more information, please visit www.saulsbury.com and follow Saulsbury on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

