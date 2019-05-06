Saulsbury Names 30-year Industry Veteran as President and CEO

ODESSA, Texas, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Saulsbury announced Chat York, former Interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), as President and CEO. York will also join the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

"After conducting a thorough executive search and assessing Chat's excellent performance as Interim CEO, the Saulsbury family and the Board of Directors believes that he is the right person to lead us into our next phase of superior project execution, growth and innovation," shared Bubba Saulsbury, EVP, Corporate Strategy, Board Member and Shareholder. "Over the past several months, Chat has demonstrated his ability to unite the Saulsbury team around a common purpose which further solidifies that he is the clear choice to be our next CEO."

York is a distinguished leader with a proven track record for leading energy sector businesses through critical transformation and high-growth periods. Most recently, York served as Saulsbury's Chief Financial Officer, a position he held since joining the company in 2015. During this time, he led Saulsbury's finance, accounting and supply chain activities. Chat has more than 30 years of experience in the energy sector spanning multiple disciplines.

"I am honored that the Shareholders and Board of Directors have elected me as CEO and I look forward to guiding Saulsbury toward further success," York said. "Saulsbury is an outstanding company and is fortunate to have a talented and passionate team of employees with an unwavering commitment to excellence."

The company also announced the appointment of Michael Bridgman to Chief Financial Officer. Formerly Saulsbury's Senior Director of Financial Planning & Analysis, and Treasurer, Michael brings over 23 years of experience in corporate development, investment banking and financial analysis to the role.

"I have the utmost respect for Michael's financial and accounting expertise, business acumen and tireless work ethic," York said. "As Saulsbury continues to transform into a best-in-class service provider focused on execution, Michael brings a wealth of experience to help us accelerate growth and innovation and drive the best outcomes for our clients."

Blake Young, Chairman of the Saulsbury Board of Directors, notes that, "The Saulsbury brand and reputation are preeminent in the market. The appointments of both Chat York and Michael Bridgman will underpin Saulsbury's continued success and growth and the entire Board of Directors wishes both gentlemen the best in their new roles."

About Saulsbury Industries

Saulsbury Industries is a full-service engineering, procurement, fabrication and construction company that specializes in building the infrastructure necessary to fuel the future. Saulsbury serves its clients in the energy and heavy industrial sectors by designing and building safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects nationwide. Headquartered in Odessa, Texas, the company's national office footprint includes, Dallas; Houston; Port Arthur; Henderson; Abilene, TX; Farmington, NM; Tulsa, OK; and Denver; Milliken, CO. For more information, please visit www.saulsbury.com or follow Saulsbury on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

For information or inquiries, please contact:

Stephanie Gentry

Director, Marketing and Communications

2951 E. Interstate 20

Odessa, TX 79766

832-595-4882

sgentry@saulsbury.com

SOURCE Saulsbury Industries

Related Links

http://www.saulsbury.com

