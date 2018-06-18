Saulsbury Partners with Apache Corp. to Build Permian Basin Gas Processing Infrastructure

Saulsbury will be responsible for the construction of the processing facilities to include liquid stabilization, slug catchers, gas treating, gas processing, and residue gas compression. These facilities will feature industry-leading technology that allows for higher recovery of valuable propane, ethane, and heavier liquids which maximizes natural gas liquids production. Work will begin in early June 2018 with the first train expected in the first half of 2019 and the remaining two trains expected to wrap up in the third quarter of 2019.

For Saulsbury, this award supports the company's longstanding reputation as the premier oil and gas construction company in the Permian Basin. The company has contracted over 50 cryogenic processing facilities since 2006 and is well known in the industry for its successful project execution and world-class safety performance.

Saulsbury has been strategically preparing for this surge in oil and gas activity in the Permian Basin for several years through continued development of its personnel and recently surpassed 5,500 employees, which means they have the capacity to meet the demands of their current and future clients in these ever-changing market conditions.

"We are extremely excited to announce that Apache chose Saulsbury for this project," said Bubba Saulsbury, EVP, Corporate Strategy. "As one of the largest acreage holders in the Permian Basin, Apache has established itself as a strategic leader and world-class producer and we are delighted to contribute to their significant growth in the Permian Basin."

About Saulsbury Industries

Saulsbury Industries is a full-service Engineering, Procurement, Construction (EPC), and Maintenance contractor that provides engineering, general construction, electrical & instrumentation, and maintenance services to heavy industrial markets nationwide. Headquartered in Odessa, Texas, the company's national office footprint includes, Dallas; Houston; Port Arthur; Henderson; Abilene, TX; Greenville, SC; Baton Rouge, LA; Farmington, NM; and Denver, CO. www.saulsbury.com

About Apache Corporation

Apache Corporation is an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom. Apache posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and copies of all press releases on its website, www.apachecorp.com, and on its Media and Investor Center mobile application, which is available for free download from the Apple App Store and the Google Play store.

