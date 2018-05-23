Saunders & Associates Announces Happening in the Hamptons Website

"Our vision for HappeningintheHamptons.com is to create the consummate destination to assist people in identifying information about the Hamptons," explains Andrew Saunders, Founder and President of Saunders & Associates. "The Hamptons is a special place – some of the world's most beautiful beaches are here, along with forever vistas of preserved farmland and protected open space and woodlands. People from all over the world, from the most affluent and renowned to vacationing families, artists, young people, equestrians and sports enthusiasts, come to the Hamptons to experience the unique lifestyle here. We wanted to create the ultimate online destination for all the information about the Hamptons for visitors and residents alike, so they can fully experience Hamptons life."



An energetic mix of up to the minute information, spectacular photography and cinematic video, the website is designed to provide visitors with all the information they want, in a lively, accessible format. "HappeningintheHamptons.com is the complete source for all things Hamptons," explains Steve Glick, Senior Vice President of Advertising and Marketing. "There are featured events – art openings, concerts, carnivals, sporting events, benefits and fundraisers, and activities for children. On the home page they can find weather forecasts, surf conditions, traffic updates, bus and train schedules, and even search for local services. The site is an ever-expanding database of local Hamptons knowledge. In addition, visitors can watch episodes of the new Happening in the Hamptons show, hosted by Andrew Doud and Sarah Hagen."

Visitors can keep up with what's going on in the Hamptons by visiting the site anytime, or signing up to receive a weekly email highlighting featured events and activities. From workshops to workouts, this year-round weekly calendar delivers up to date intelligence on the most fashionable and engaging events in the Hamptons.

Contact Steve Glick, Senior Vice President of Advertising and Marketing

SGlick@Saunders.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/saunders--associates-announces-happening-in-the-hamptons-website-300654006.html

SOURCE Saunders & Associates

Related Links

http://www.Saunders.com

