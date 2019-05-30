Sausalito Art Festival And Skadaddle Extend Realities In Exclusive Multi-Year Agreement To Produce And Curate The Future Of Art

SAUSALITO, Calif., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --The Sausalito Art Festival announced today the signing of an exclusive, multi-year agreement with Marin-based creative agency, Skadaddle, to curate and produce Immersive Creative Technology programming for the 67-year old event. Beginning with the 2019 Festival, Skadaddle will develop and curate virtual reality, augmented reality and other creative technology exhibitions and experiences in the new "Art Tech Pavilion" as an addition to the Festival's traditional, prestigious fine art, music and wine lineup.

"Creative technologies like augmented reality add entirely new dimensions to our Festival by bringing art to life in innovative, creative ways. We can also develop and curate virtual galleries and feature location-based virtual reality art and experiences that frankly blow my mind," said Sausalito Art Festival Executive Director, Louis Briones. "Together with Skadaddle, we will dip our toe in the water in 2019, and look forward to expanding these new art expressions over the course of the next several years."

Technology and content partners include XR Marin and the Academy of Art University. Several VR artists and AR experiences are being finalized, and discussions with additional technology partners are ongoing. All Art Tech exhibitions will also be open during the annual opening night Preview Party, in addition to exclusive performances.

"Immersive technologies create unforgettable unique sensory experiences," said Skadaddle Director of Creative Strategy and Production, Lisa Kolb, who will now also serve as the Art Tech (XR) Curator/Director for the Festival. "As a Marin native, I couldn't be more excited to bring these new interactive and engaging initiatives to the Sausalito Art Festival. We look forward to collaborating with Louis and the entire Festival team to curate an inspiring immersive program."

To learn more about the Art Tech Pavilion opportunities at the Sausalito Art Festival, including participation, partnership, or sponsorship, please contact Skadaddle: lisak@sausalitoartfestival.org or call: 415.332.5577.

About Skadaddle

Working with clients like Mutual of Omaha, Airstream, Oracle, and Windstream Communications, and specializing in the development of messaging and content activations that surprise, Skadaddle Media has been creating nationally broadcast advertising, branded entertainment, experiential tours, TV programming, webseries and more since 2008. With the growth of Creative Technologies (AR, VR, XR, Digital Mapping, etc.) Skadaddle now also curates, develops, and produces immersive entertainment experiences for brands, festivals, and venues.

About the Sausalito Art Festival

Held over Labor Day weekend on the spectacular Sausalito, California waterfront, the Sausalito Art Festival exhibits some of the finest regional, national, and international artists. The Festival is considered by artists, art collectors, and art fair fans to be a must-see event and attracts approximately 30,000 patrons over the three-day weekend. The Sausalito Art Festival's mission is to encourage, promote, and support the arts for the community. Proceeds from the Festival are returned to the community in the form of grants and scholarships. The Sausalito Art Festival is a non-profit 501 (c)(3).

MEDIA CONTACTS :

FOR SKADADDLE:

Todd Lieman

415.299.0179

todd@skadaddlemedia.com

FOR SAUSALITO ART FESTIVAL:

Louis Briones

415.596.3026

louis@sausalitoartfestival.org

SOURCE Sausalito Art Festival

