Sausalito Art Festival Foundation Announces Art For Ukraine Benefit Art Sale

SAUSALITO, Calif., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 21 and 22, the Sausalito Art Festival Foundation will hold a benefit art sale with proceeds donated to UNICEF, the Red Cross and World Central Kitchen, providing relief for victims of war in Ukraine.

"It's heartbreaking to watch the news each day and see what's senselessly happening to the citizens of Ukraine," stated Sausalito Art Festival Foundation Board of Trustees Chairman Louis Briones. We discussed during a recent Board meeting that while nothing can erase the death, suffering and destruction caused by the war, we are compelled to help in the way we know best, through the beauty of art."

For 68 years the Sausalito Art Festival has been recognized as one of America's premier outdoor art festivals and is a winner of countless industry awards. However, in recent years it has been shut down by the pandemic and a homeless encampment that moved into its traditional location, Marinship Park.

The Foundation reached into its database of artists built throughout the years and asked them to donate work to support Ukraine; over 60 artists answered the call. The Foundation then worked with the newly formed Sausalito Center For The Arts (SCA), to use their facility to host the benefit fund raiser.

SCA is located in downtown Sausalito and will be transformed into an art gallery "pop up" for the event. The event is open to the public at no charge and will represent work in multiple artistic categories.

"It's been gratifying to see the artists and the SCA step-up to make this event a reality," stated Briones. We often think of art as a luxury item, but this time we're asking it to literally be a life saver."

For more information visit: www.sausalitoartfestival.org

Art For Ukraine will be help May 21-22, 2022

750 Bridgeway, Sausalito CA

10:00AM - 5:00PM

The Sausalito Art Festival is produced by the Sausalito Art Festival Foundation, a non-profit 501(c)(3) whose mission is to support the arts for the community.

Contact: [email protected]

