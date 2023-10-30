Sausalito Art Festival Foundation Announces Juried, National Online Art Auction

News provided by

Sausalito Art Festival Foundation

30 Oct, 2023, 13:42 ET

SAUSALITO, Calif., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sausalito Art Festival Foundation (SAFF), is proud to bring to auction a body of work by juried artists from around the nation who have been widely recognized for their talent. The auction provides art collectors a chance to obtain artwork from some of the most beloved artists in the country.

Bidding at the 2023 Sausalito Art Festival Online Auction will run October 29 - November 5, and is currently underway. The work can be previewed at: www.SausalitoArtFestival.org

Continue Reading
Erin Hason: Cypress Rock
Erin Hason: Cypress Rock
Chris Dellorco: Calm In The Storm
Chris Dellorco: Calm In The Storm

Like the live Sausalito Art Festival, the online auction is a juried event that attracts artists from across the nation who apply to participate. A jury evaluates the work of each artist and ultimately decides who will exhibit at the event. Artists apply in multiple artistic categories such as painting, glass, wood, fiber and more.

The online auction brings together work from 100 artists including, Farnaz Zabetian, a Saatchi Art Rising Star; Chris Dellorco, Featured Poster Artist, La Quinta Art Celebration 2023; Christine Ong-Dijcks, First Price - Portraits, Society of West-Coast Artists, Annual Juried Show, 2023; and Sabrina Abbott, Best of Show, Art Clash, Florence, Italy, 2008.

For 68 years the Sausalito Art Festival has been recognized as one of America's premier outdoor art festivals and is a winner of countless industry awards. However, in recent years it was shut down first by the pandemic, and then a homeless encampment that moved into its traditional location, Marinship Park in Sausalito, CA.

"Throughout 60 plus years, the iconic Sausalito Art Festival developed a loyal following of patrons and artists who remember it fondly and yearn for its return. In fact, rarely does a day go by when we're not asked, "when is the Sausalito Art Festival coming back? While we are not sure when the park will be ready to host the live Festival, the Sausalito Art Festival Foundation is connecting its artists with its art-loving-patrons via this online auction," stated Louis Briones, Chairman of the Sausalito Art Festival Foundation.

The mission of the Sausalito Art Festival Foundation is to support, encourage, and support the arts. Along with its signature Festival event, the Foundation has produced several smaller events in recent years including a pop-up gallery which raised thousands of dollars to support victims of war-torn Ukraine.

For more information visit: www.sausalitoartfestival.org

Sausalito Art Festival Online Auction will be run October 29 – November 5, 2023

Contact: [email protected]

The Sausalito Art Festival is produced by the Sausalito Art Festival Foundation, a non-profit 501(c)(3). The mission of the Sausalito Art Festival Foundation is to encourage, promote, and support the arts for the community.

SOURCE Sausalito Art Festival Foundation

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.