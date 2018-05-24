Sauza® Tequila Launches Sauza Agua Fuerte™, A First-Of-Its-Kind Tequila Spiked Sparkling Water

CHICAGO, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sauza® Tequila today announced the launch of Sauza Agua Fuerte™, a tequila-based, ready-to-drink spiked sparkling water hitting store shelves this summer season. Agua Fuerte is made with Sauza® Silver Tequila, which has a taste profile of fresh, green notes, and natural fruit essence to create a light, refreshing cocktail with no artificial flavors or sweeteners.

Crafted with clear, sparkling water and a real tequila base, Sauza Agua Fuerte taps into the rising demand for refreshing and ready-to-drink cocktails. This newest ready-to-drink product from Sauza Tequila is light in sweetness and calories and full on crisp fruit and agave taste.

"We're excited to introduce something new to the fast-growing, spiked sparkling water category," said Malini Patel, Vice President of Tequila and Premium Growth Platforms at Beam Suntory. "With a tequila spirit base and a focus on fresh, natural flavors, Sauza Agua Fuerte is perfect for tequila fans who are seeking light, refreshing cocktails to enjoy during the warm weather months."

Sauza Agua Fuerte™ is available in three natural flavors:

Lime – A classic tequila pairing, Sauza Agua Fuerte™ Lime provides the ultimate refreshment on a hot summer day without the hassle of cutting lime slices for cocktails

Sauza Agua Fuerte has 5% ABV, making it an optimal summer refreshment that is best enjoyed chilled. It is packaged in convenient, slim 12-ounce cans and features traditional Mexican sugar skull artwork on the exterior. The ready-to-drink cocktails are available in select markets in single cans for a suggested retail price of $2.99 or 4-packs with a suggested retail price of $9.99.

