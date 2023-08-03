Sav-Mor Partners with LSPedia to Kickstart FDA DSCSA Compliance for Pharmacies Across the Country with OneScan Pharmacy Pro

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LSPedia, a leading SaaS provider specializing in product traceability solutions for the pharmaceutical industry, has partnered with Sav-Mor Pharmacy Services to help independent pharmacies achieve complete compliance with the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) ahead of the FDA's final enforcement deadline on November 27, 2023.

OneScan Pharmacy Pro is the #1 solution for DSCSA, offering a simple, affordable way to receive, track, manage, verify, and investigate EPCIS data, while automating elements such as expiry management, trading partner licenses, and FDA reporting.

Sav-Mor, based in Southfield, MI and serving pharmacy businesses in 25 states, provides a customizable system for managing pharmacy solutions, and gives pharmacies an advantage by offering services and products that boost efficiency, enhance business operations, and increase profits.

Now, Sav-Mor is offering pharmacies discounted access to LSPedia's OneScan Pharmacy Pro, the industry's leading solution for comprehensive, audit-proof DSCSA compliance.

Anthony Codrean, Vice President at Sav-Mor Pharmacy Services, said that pharmacy DSCSA solutions are in urgent demand. "We gear our offerings to what pharmacies need today, and today, they need to get ahead of that enforcement deadline," he said. "We're solving the problem of inaction – making sure pharmacies know not just that it needs to get done, but where and how to start. Too many pharmacies have the wrong information on DSCSA or can't absorb it amid the noise and pace of business. We solve this by working with LSPedia, whose solution takes care of DSCSA 100%, and bringing down the cost so any pharmacy can get on board and stop worrying about it."

"As the pharmaceutical industry gears up for the final DSCSA enforcement deadline on November 27, 2023, partnerships like the one between Sav-Mor and LSPedia are crucial in facilitating widespread compliance," said LSPedia CEO Riya Cao. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to working hand-in-hand with pharmacies to ensure they are well-prepared to meet the stringent requirements set by the FDA. With OneScan Pharmacy Pro, pharmacies can rest assured that they have a robust and reliable solution in place, empowering them to safeguard the integrity of their supply chain and prioritize patient safety, which is at the core of the FDA's mission."

To participate, pharmacies can visit lspedia.com/savmor and enter the code LSPSAVMOR.

About LSPedia

LSPedia is a leading provider of turnkey DSCSA compliance and SaaS solutions in the pharmaceutical industry. CMOs, manufacturers, 3PLs, wholesale distributors, dispensers, and healthcare providers use LSPedia's OneScan solution to make, move, track, verify, ship, and receive serialized products at every point in the supply chain.

As the largest processor of serialized data in the industry, LSPedia builds solutions with workflow, automation, and data security at their core. OneScan delivers flexible integrations, high-performance product verification, and state-of-the-art EPCIS data exchange; LSPedia's Investigator platform is the gold standard for serialization exceptions management, as the first collaborative platform to resolve EPCIS errors and supply chain issues in real time.

For more information, call +1 (248) 973-2008, email [email protected] or visit www.lspedia.com.

SOURCE LSPedia