SAVAGE - Smart Anti-Drone Weapon

ERIE, Colo., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartRounds, Inc. "SRI" of Erie, Colorado announced today their newest non-lethal munitions for dealing with small armed UAVs. These surface-to-air and air-to-air self-guided missiles are a revolutionary new class of smart "fire and forget" projectiles that will give Military, Homeland Security, and Law Enforcement the ability to deal with threatening unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones. SmartRounds. Inc. has been issued a US patent "Non-Lethal Smart Weapons with Computer Vision" for these munitions.

SAVAGE Anti-UAV Guided Missile SAVAGE 64-Tube Surface-To-Air Launcher

SAVAGE " S mart A nti- V ehicle A erial G uided E ngagement" missiles are 40mm counter-UAV munitions that can be fired from our custom multi-tube ground launcher or another UAV at high velocity (~350 mph) and equipped with computer vision object detection and target tracking, a form of artificial intelligence AI. This solid fuel propelled, titanium nose cone equipped, long range guided missile impacts the enemy drone with enough kinetic energy to disable or destroy it. SAVAGE is equipped with a parachute to safely return to the ground for reuse. Since the drone is moving quickly, fast object detection, object tracking, trajectory control, and high-speed pursuit is critical to a successful mission.

SRI's proprietary computer vision algorithms along with an electro-optical sensor allows the missile to follow the target after it leaves the launcher by adjusting the missile's aerodynamics and changing its direction. This ensures that the projectile will reach its target even if the UAV is moving at high speed. The on-board CPU/GPU microprocessor along with pre-programmed algorithms keep the UAV in its "sights" by means of MEMS activated fins. AI algorithms also give multiple SAVAGE missiles the ability to communicate with each other in flight to maximize their effectiveness in dealing with a "swarm."

"Terrorists are using small armed "suicide" drones to attack oil refineries and oil pipelines in the Middle East. Others have used drones to disrupt airports in the UK. Small armed unmanned aerial vehicles are becoming increasing threatening to the USA and other countries around the world. Our smart anti-drone SAVAGE munitions offer a safe and cost-effective means to neutralize these threats," states Nick Verini – CEO/President

SAVAGE products will be produced in the USA and will be available 2nd quarter 2020. Field tests are planned for this November. Contact Nick Verini at nick@smartrounds.com or 720-339-4972. Also visit www.smartrounds.com for additional information on all our non-lethal products including TREMOR (shock round) and FLASH (flash-bang).

Contact:

Nick Verini

720-339-4972

SOURCE SmartRounds, Inc.

