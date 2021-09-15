Savage Chooses Netradyne To Help Enable Safety For Its Entire Fleet of Medium and Heavy-Duty Trucks; Help Create Safer Roadways

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Netradyne, a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and edge computing focusing on driver and fleet safety, today announced that it has been selected by Savage, a global provider of industry infrastructure and supply chain services, to utilize its Driveri® devices in more than 1000 of its vehicles. Driveri is the most advanced fleet safety camera platform, using vision-based edge computing and AI to reward positive driving behavior and coach those in need of improvement.

The system will generate audible in-cab and external alerts to help identify risks, such as distracted driving, drowsy drivers and potential external hazards, thereby allowing drivers to self-correct. Further, Savage chose Netradyne as a result of its ability to track driver progress, reward positive driver behavior and help encourage those behaviors with other drivers.

"At Savage, we're always focused on leading with safety and finding a better way to move and manage materials for our team members, customers and communities," said Savage VP of Risk Management Michelle Hollingsed. "By upgrading to Netradyne cameras across our fleet, we're using technology to take safety to the next level with increased visibility, quick access to video footage, smart recognition technology, and real-time notifications of distractions for our drivers. The new cameras also integrate with our fleet management system so we can easily coach drivers based on what we're seeing and reward safe driving behaviors."

"Netradyne and Savage are aligned in our safety-focused missions, so this partnership is a sure win to help create safer roads" said Avneesh Agrawal, chief executive officer, Netradyne. "Netradyne is pleased to enable Savage to increase the safety of its drivers and others on the road, as well as protect its customers' products."

Savage accesses video footage remotely in real-time using cellular networks or Wi-Fi, which eliminates the need for a physical card or older footage being overwritten. It began installing the cameras in its medium- and heavy-duty trucks in late 2020 and has already begun to see positive results from its use.

About Netradyne, Inc.

Netradyne harnesses the power of Computer Vision and Edge Computing to revolutionize the modern-day transportation ecosystem. Netradyne is an industry leader in fleet safety solutions, immediately improving driver behavior and fleet performance, setting the commercial vehicle driving standards. Netradyne collects and analyzes more data points and meaningful information than any other fleet safety organization so customers can improve retention, increase profitability, enhance safety, and enable end-to-end transparency. Organizations trust Netradyne to build a positive, safe, and driver-focused culture, so they can take their business to the next level.

About Savage

Celebrating 75 years in business, Savage is a global provider of industry infrastructure and supply chain services, with nearly 4,500 Team Members in over 200 locations. The Company's work in transportation, logistics, materials handling and other services enables its Customers and Partners to Feed the World, Power Our Lives and Sustain the Planet. www.savageservices.com/savage-companies

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Netradyne, Inc.