Savage Enterprises Announces Aggressive Strategy Regarding FDA's Pre-Market Tobacco Authorization

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Savage Enterprises is proud to announce its aggressive strategy to meet the Food and Drug Administrations Pre-Market Tobacco Authorization deadline, as well as hosting a round table discussion with the governmental agency.

Savage Enterprises, a global leader in the electronic nicotine liquid market since 2013, has announced that it has contracted the compliance firm, Vape Rescue alongside North Guide Solutions to meet the upcoming PMTA deadline. With a reach spanning 20 countries, the e-liquid manufacturer is focused on protecting the rights of adult smokers and vapers here in the USA.

Despite the complex and mostly vague pathway laid out for the PMTA, CEO Chris Wheeler says he and his team have pinpointed what they feel is a robust and navigable path through the process.

"We have spent countless hours digging through the guidance set forth by the FDA and pouring through the studies from around the world. We are ready to tackle this head-on and fight for what we believe in."

Savage Headquarters in Irvine Ca, will also host top officials from the Food and Drug Administration and Center for Tobacco Products. A team of regulatory policy writers, chemists and scientists will meet with the company on February 27th to learn exactly how a medium-sized manufacturer conducts business. This meeting will give both sides the opportunity to work together and help shape policy to further reduce the #1 preventable cause of death in the United States.

