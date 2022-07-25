Savage Patch Gets Ready To Roll Out Their Community-Focused NFTs!

Savage Patch is a curated collection of 5,555 NFTs that are secured on the Ethereum blockchain. A vital part of the platform's mission is to build a vibrant community by connecting members around the world and developing talent. It's a dreamer's collection where ideas come to life! For innovators, finding experts, resources, and skilled talent for their ideas can be challenging. Savage Patch's NFTs offer valuable benefits to creatives and entrepreneurs, removing this barrier.

Savage Patch NFT holders are able to connect with Subject Matter Experts (SMEs). Members can refine their ideas by learning from the experience and expertise of these experts. Aside from encouraging a collaborative environment, the project also aims to promote members' projects. Savage Patch is truly a community-driven collection devoted to its members!

As part of its mission, Savage Patch rewards members with interviews, spotlights, and tokens (once it is developed). There are several exclusive benefits available to Savage NFT holders, including: Masterclasses, where individuals can learn from professionals; IRL Events, where holders can attend real-world gatherings; Member Showcasing, where Savage Patch uses its social media outlets to to promote projects; and Collaboration Rewards!

Through contests, community support, and wellness resources, the platform empowers creatives and entrepreneurs. Artists, musicians, engineers, freelancers, and people from all backgrounds can collaborate and develop skills!

As Savage Patch draws closer to realizing their vision, they have opened whitelist spots for the early adopters. The benefits of whitelisting include lower gas fees, access to rewards, airdrops, and private mint access before the public sale. The key to reaping excellent returns is being an early adopter!

