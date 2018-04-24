Savage Races Chooses Conquest Events Photos As Its Exclusive Photo Technology Through Its 2019 Season!

WASHINGTON, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SweatWorks, the digital agency that is behind Conquest Events, has been chosen by Savage Race for an exclusive two-year partnership. Savage Race, well known for its obstacle innovation, now innovates with technology by becoming the first major obstacle course race to exclusively utilize facial recognition for participant tagging.

Conquest Events Photos, powered by SweatWorks, is the most advanced photo platform available, highlighted by its facial recognition software, as well as its immediate delivery and flexible integration capabilities.

"Savage Race has experienced consistent growth over the last few years with a customer-first strategy. We are excited to partner with a brand who constantly seeks to improve their event experience and values innovation. Conquest Events Photos, with its industry leading facial recognition technology, will be used as the exclusive media platform at Savage Race," said Mohammed Iqbal, Founder and CEO at SweatWorks.

By choosing to lead with facial recognition, photographers can focus on capturing Savage Race participants at their best moments - rather than aim for bibs or barcodes, they can now shoot for faces. "Our photographers are no longer limited to sitting by timing mats or aiming for bibs and barcodes, instead we can focus on capturing the experience," says Kimberly D'Angiolillo, lead photographer for Savage Race.

"Over the years, Savage Race has tried just about every event photography platform out there. In our experience, Conquest Events Photos has been able to perform the best. The technology is great, and it keeps improving." - Sam Abbitt, Savage Race CEO and Co-founder.

About Conquest Events

Conquest Events is the powerful event suite from SweatWorks that offers registration, live leaderboard and scoring, points series, event management, marketing, and media services. It has taken a hold of the fitness event market over the last five years with a product suite that never stops evolving. Conquest Events Photos is the most advanced photo platform available, highlighted by its facial recognition software, as well as its immediate delivery and flexible integration capabilities. It has been trusted by more than 1,000 events and has the highest-rated support team in the industry because of its customer-first approach—meaning seamless technology for all events. (www.conquestevents.net.)

About SweatWorks

SweatWorks is the leading digital agency in fitness and wellness. Their experience merging their user-focused design with innovative technology has created some of the most engaging experiences for the brands they work with (www.sweatworks.net.)

About the Savage Race

Savage Race, a Florida based obstacle course race series, hosts fourteen events across the United States, and continues to add events each year. Savage Race is a true test of courage and teamwork as over 100,000 attendees annually push themselves to their limits to defeat its jaw-dropping obstacles. Savage Race has two distance formats: the all new Savage Blitz is 3 miles long with 15-20 obstacles, while the original Savage Race is 5-7 miles with 27+ obstacles. Savage Race participants across the country train hard to complete in the events, which test stamina, strength, agility, and mental grit, culminating in victory stories and muddy hugs. To learn more about Savage Race, please visit www.savagerace.com.

