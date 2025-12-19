Savage Ventures Acquires Sporked.com from Mythical, Expanding Digital Publishing and Social Video Portfolio

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and BURBANK, Calif., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Savage Ventures today announced it has acquired Sporked.com, the food-focused digital media brand founded and owned by Mythical, the digital-first entertainment studio led by creators Rhett & Link. The acquisition marks a strategic step in Savage's expansion across high-growth, digital-first verticals, strengthening its lifestyle and consumer portfolio while creating new opportunities to scale Sporked's trusted, highly differentiated approach to packaged food reviews, new product discovery, and contextual commerce.

Sporked, which Mythical built from scratch beginning in 2022, is a fast-growing digital editorial brand covering the best in food reviews and news. Known for its personality-driven voice and fandom-first approach, Sporked offers readers and viewers a "guide to the grocery aisle," combining rigorous taste testing, honest reviews, and engaging storytelling that has grown from zero to 1.6 million average pageviews monthly. Today, the brand delivers personality-driven food content across web editorial, long-form video, and short-form formats, providing a scalable platform for audience engagement and brand partnerships. Editor-in-Chief Justine Sterling, who joined Mythical from Dotdash Meredith to establish the brand, will continue to lead Sporked under Savage ownership, bringing with her a full-time team built under Mythical's auspices.

"Sporked is a natural fit within our growing digital ecosystem," said Sam Savage, Founder and CEO of Savage Ventures. "It's not just a food site — it's a culture-forward brand with a distinct point of view. We see significant opportunity to scale Sporked through expanded distribution, commerce integrations, and strategic partnerships across retail and lifestyle verticals."

The acquisition reinforces Savage's strategy to invest in trusted vertical brands that sit at the intersection of utility and entertainment. Sporked's combination of editorial authority and creator-informed storytelling provides immediate opportunities across programmatic, affiliate commerce, branded content, and integrations with grocery, kitchen, and home-related partners.

Mythical founders Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal said of the transaction, "For 14 years on Good Mythical Morning, if it can be tasted, we've tasted it. We are so proud of the work that Justine Sterling and her team have done to extend that authority into web publishing. The Sporked brand has built a huge and enthusiastic audience in just a few short years and now, it's found a home with a parent company whose palate is equally refined. Savage is a superior operator in internet media, and we are pleased that the Sporked team's talents will continue to flourish there, growing the business all the more."

"Sporked is a truly unique asset, and it has been exciting to champion its growth," said Jawhara Tariq, SVP of Corporate Development & Investments at Mythical. "We're incredibly proud of the brand the team has built — one rooted in trust, personality, and genuine taste authority. Savage Ventures is the right partner to take Sporked into its next chapter, and we're confident they will continue to build on its momentum and authenticity."

Jawhara Tariq, SVP of Corporate Development & Investments, led dealmaking for Mythical. Stubbs Alderton & Markiles, LLP served as transaction counsel to Mythical. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Align PR, [email protected]

SOURCE Mythical