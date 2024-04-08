Savage Ventures Enters Exclusive Partnership with Primis, Boosting Video Exposure for its Leading Brand

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Savage Ventures, the leading investors, acquirers, and operators of high-growth digital-first businesses, signed a two-year exclusive contract with Primis for American Songwriter . Primis, the leading video discovery platform for publishers and founder of Sellers.guide, is excited to continue its partnership with Savage Ventures under this new agreement.

American Songwriter, an esteemed songwriting and music publication established in 1984, has been enriching the music community by assisting millions of music fans and songwriters in exploring the craft of music. In collaboration with Primis, American Songwriter has expanded its video distribution and brought a more relevant video experience to American Songwriter's audience.

"Partnering with Primis has elevated American Songwriter's video distribution strategy; boosting engagement, expanding video reach, and enhancing revenue. We have effectively connected our video content with a wider, more engaged audience," said Alex Magee, Chief Revenue Officer at Savage Ventures.

"We are thrilled to be extending our partnership with Savage Ventures over the next two years with this new exclusivity agreement," explained Yoad Shloosh, Director of Publisher Success at Primis. "Our video discovery engine combined with American Songwriter's excellent content is a great match for building viewership, reach, and engagement across its site."

About Primis:

Primis is the leader in Video Discovery. Their video ad monetization platform increases publishers' revenue by helping users discover high-quality video content. The company's video discovery technology is used by 100s of digital publishers, empowering over 450M uniques with an engagement-based video experience.

In May 2021, Primis launched Sellers.guide, a free resource to shed light on the ad tech supply chain by comparing ads.txt files with sellers.json.

Primis is owned by Universal McCann and The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE: IPG).

About Savage Ventures:

Savage Ventures is a Nashville-based venture operator that invests in, acquires, and operates high-growth digital-first businesses. Its current portfolio includes seminal music brands under the Savage Music banner, video production and creative services division Savage Media, sports and gaming media conglomerate Savage Sports, and direct to consumer healthcare brand 247Health, among others. The company's principals have collectively created $500M+ in enterprise value over the past 5 years as well as sold multiple media companies to both CBS and FOX.

