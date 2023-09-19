Savan Group Appoints Cameron Hogan as Chief Operating Officer

News provided by

Savan Group

19 Sep, 2023, 15:13 ET

VIENNA, Va., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Savan Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Cameron Hogan as Chief Operating Officer (COO). In this pivotal role, Mr. Hogan will leverage his extensive experience and proven track record of success to oversee operations, drive service delivery excellence, craft growth strategies, and lead quality initiatives.

With a career spanning more than three decades in federal contracting, Mr. Hogan's appointment as COO underscores his remarkable expertise in aligning operational excellence with strategic vision, goals, and objectives. His addition to the Savan Group leadership team is a testament to the company's commitment to fostering innovation and excellence.

Mr. Hogan's distinguished career includes significant accomplishments such as his role as Managing Director at Deep Water Point & Associates, where he provided invaluable guidance to government and industry clients. Additionally, his tenure as Chief Strategy and Growth Officer for several mid-tier government contractors showcased his exceptional leadership and strategic prowess, which will undoubtedly contribute to Savan Group's continued success.

"We are confident that Cameron Hogan's strategic vision, operational expertise, and commitment to excellence will further elevate Savan Group's capabilities and propel our organization to new heights," said Veeral Majmudar, President & CEO of Savan Group. "His wealth of experience in federal contracting and his proven ability to lead and innovate align perfectly with our mission and values."

"I am excited to join such an exceptional team. I have had the pleasure of working with Savan Group over the years and watching their strategic approach to growing the business and driving value for clients. I am honored to be part of the team and help to continue the growth and impact for clients and partners."

For media inquiries or further information, please email [email protected]

About Savan Group
Savan Group, LLC is a data and information management-focused firm that is a trusted partner to public sector clients, helping them solve their most critical data challenges with sustainable success that is uniquely tailored to their environment. Savan Group is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

For more information, please email [email protected].

SOURCE Savan Group

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.