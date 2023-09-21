Savan Group Bolsters EPA Partnership with $3M Award for Confidential Business Information Program Implementation Contractor Support Task

Savan Group

21 Sep, 2023, 10:56 ET

VIENNA, Va., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Savan Group was recently awarded a call order from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to support the Confidential Business Information (CBI) Information Management Program. This 2-year, $3 million award allows Savan Group to continue applying its expertise in information management while helping to strengthen EPA's oversight and protection of Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI).

"We are thrilled to continue growing our partnership with EPA," says Jon Fry, Vice President of Delivery at Savan Group. "Securing a new call order supporting CBI underscores our commitment to excellence in data and information management and the need for continued support in all aspects of CUI."  

Building upon a client partnership of three years, this award reflects EPA's confidence in Savan Group's ability to continue delivering meaningful results. Savan Group is honored to continue their partnership with EPA and in helping to further advance their mission.

About Savan Group

Savan Group, LLC is a data and information management-focused firm that is a trusted partner to public sector clients, helping them solve their most critical data challenges with sustainable success that is uniquely tailored to their environment. Savan Group is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

For more information, please email [email protected].

