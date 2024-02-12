Savan Unveils Dynamic Rebranding Effort Reflecting Evolution and Commitment to Innovation

VIENNA, Va., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Savan, a prominent provider of data and information management solutions to federal agencies, proudly unveils its comprehensive rebranding initiative. With nearly two decades of expertise, Savan's rebranding effort presents a more refined and targeted appearance, emphasizing their commitment to delivering innovative solutions that support the Government's mission effectively.

"This day symbolizes the dawn of a new era, highlighting our unwavering commitment to empowering federal agencies through innovative data and information management solutions." says Veeral Majmudar, President and CEO of Savan. "We aim to showcase our development, emphasize our core competencies, honor our legacy, and adapt to technological advancements."

Savan provides capabilities in four key areas: Data Management, Information Management, Digital Transformation, and Mission Support Services. With their rebranding, they accentuate a human-centered approach, recognizing it as the primary driver of success that enriches their clients' experiences and outcomes.

As Savan unveils its new identity, it reaffirms its dedication to leading federal agencies in navigating complex data and information management landscapes. The rebranding initiative signals a renewed commitment to providing transformative solutions that enhance the government's capacity to deliver services with greater efficiency, effectiveness, and measurability, thereby elevating the overall American experience.

For more information about Savan and its rebranding initiative, please visit www.savangroup.com or contact [email protected].

SOURCE Savan