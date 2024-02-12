Savan Unveils Dynamic Rebranding Effort Reflecting Evolution and Commitment to Innovation

News provided by

Savan

12 Feb, 2024, 15:55 ET

VIENNA, Va., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Savan, a prominent provider of data and information management solutions to federal agencies, proudly unveils its comprehensive rebranding initiative. With nearly two decades of expertise, Savan's rebranding effort presents a more refined and targeted appearance, emphasizing their commitment to delivering innovative solutions that support the Government's mission effectively.

"This day symbolizes the dawn of a new era, highlighting our unwavering commitment to empowering federal agencies through innovative data and information management solutions." says Veeral Majmudar, President and CEO of Savan. "We aim to showcase our development, emphasize our core competencies, honor our legacy, and adapt to technological advancements."

Savan provides capabilities in four key areas: Data Management, Information Management, Digital Transformation, and Mission Support Services. With their rebranding, they accentuate a human-centered approach, recognizing it as the primary driver of success that enriches their clients' experiences and outcomes.

As Savan unveils its new identity, it reaffirms its dedication to leading federal agencies in navigating complex data and information management landscapes. The rebranding initiative signals a renewed commitment to providing transformative solutions that enhance the government's capacity to deliver services with greater efficiency, effectiveness, and measurability, thereby elevating the overall American experience.

For more information about Savan and its rebranding initiative, please visit www.savangroup.com or contact [email protected].

SOURCE Savan

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.