Savana helps power First Horizon Bank's digital transformation for its VirtualBank brand

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Savana, Inc. announced today that First Horizon's VirtualBank deployed its technology solution as a key part of a new end-to-end technology stack. The new platform enables innovative products and frictionless delivery for VirtualBank's clients.

Savana provides a seamless process orchestration solution between VirtualBank's new Finxact core, Apiture's mobile banking app, and other elements of the Bank's modernized technology stack. In addition to automating VirtualBank's processes, the Savana platform provides the customer servicing solution in the call-center utilizing AWS Connect and provides customer communications, account statements and other correspondence. This supports VirtualBank's cloud-first, API-enabled priority for core technology components.

"We chose to deliver a completely new technology solution for our clients and developed a strong partnership with Savana to build solutions that differentiate our offerings into the future," said Anthony Restel, First Horizon's chief operating officer. Restel added, "The conversion from our legacy platform was complex but went well because of the deep experience and commitment that our partners brought to help us through the transformation process."



"We are excited to be a part of this groundbreaking solution," said Michael Sanchez, Savana's Chairman and CEO. "Most banks who are offering digital banking today only provide a new mobile app in front of legacy processes and antiquated core systems. This limits their ability to provide seamless digital delivery of customer centric services coupled with innovative products. Savana provides the digital processes that connect the bank's products to its customers. Putting all the pieces together with new technology differentiates what VirtualBank can deliver".



About Savana

Savana, Inc. (Malvern, PA) is a leading technology provider to financial institutions. The Savana SaaS platform enables our clients to modernize operations and customer engagement across all channels by providing extensive process automation and orchestration over the entire customer lifecycle from onboarding through servicing. Delivered as an API-first architecture, Savana's platform enables frictionless interaction between bankers and customers through modern user experiences executing consistent underlying processes. The Savana platform is core agnostic, product agnostic, and channel-agnostic. In addition, the Savana solution is delivered with pre-configured best-of-breed process and workflow use cases that accelerate implementations while also providing for easy adaption to bank-specific requirements. More information available at www.savanainc.com.

About First Horizon Bank

First Horizon Corp., with $87.9 billion in assets as of June 30, 2021, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to strengthening the lives of our associates, clients, shareholders, and communities. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, mortgage, and title insurance services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

SOURCE Savana, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.savanainc.com

