Savanna Ingredients GmbH Appoints Palmer Holland as Exclusive Distribution Partner

CLEVELAND, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Savanna Ingredients GmbH and Palmer Holland, Inc. have signed an exclusive distribution partnership for crystalline Allulose and Cellobiose in the USA and Canada markets.

Allulose, manufactured in Germany from GMO-free raw materials, is a natural sugar that can have a positive effect on personal caloric intake. These functional carbohydrates are well-positioned to help formulators and consumers target health trends such as sugar reduction, digestive wellness, and lactose awareness. Allulose offers an alternative for those wanting to avoid corn-based ingredients.

Allulose has 90% fewer calories than conventional household sugar and offers a sweetening power of up to 70% of sucrose. Post this

Allulose has 90% fewer calories than conventional household sugar and offers a sweetening power of up to 70% of sucrose. It also has a positive effect on product texture and is tested as tooth friendly. With no effect on blood sugar levels, allulose is a suitable option for nutrition-conscious consumers.

"Savanna Ingredients GmbH's value proposition and focus on quality and sustainability aligns well with Palmer Holland's mission to source high-quality natural ingredients designed to meet the needs of tomorrow," said Brendan Michel, Palmer Holland Business Manager - Health and Nutrition. "With this partnership, we are addressing the needs of our customers by offering a best-in-class solution to assist in the creation of healthier, better-tasting products."

Allulose is used in all key segments of the food industry, such as baked goods, confectionery, fruit preparations, and dairy products. "Allulose is a big plus in the calorie balance of consumers because the human body does not recognize allulose as an energy supplier during metabolism. Allulose does not dock in the body, the calories are not metabolized but excreted," said Ralph Cartarius, Managing Director of Savanna Ingredients GmbH.

Another promising innovation from Savanna Ingredients GmbH is the functional carbohydrate Cellobiose. Due to its low solubility, this sugar is versatile and can be used as a fermentation sugar, for example, but also as an exfoliant in scrubs. Palmer Holland will soon be adding this exciting ingredient to its portfolio.

For more information, please email [email protected] or visit the Palmer Holland website at www.palmerholland.com.

About Savanna Ingredients GmbH

SAVANNA Ingredients GmbH is part of the "The Nature's Richness Group" (NRG) from Germany. In addition to Savanna, other subsidiaries of NRG include 'endori food', an innovative manufacturer of plant-based meat and fish alternatives made from predominantly regionally grown raw materials, and 'Rügenwalder Mühle', the market leader in Germany in the plant-based food sector. For more information, please visit https://www.savanna-ingredients.com/

About Palmer Holland

Established in 1925 as Palmer-Schuster Company, today Palmer Holland is a North American specialty chemical and ingredient distributor of raw materials headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio with 50+ account managers and ingredient consultants stationed across the United States. We are a private, employee-owned company which allows us greater flexibility in the marketplace and a dedicated platform for long-term success. This flexibility enables us to provide our customers and principals with the most effective and efficient solutions. Our partners are rooted in the areas of Agriculture, CASE (coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers), Health & Nutrition, Lubricants, and Plastics. For more information about Palmer Holland, please visit our website at www.palmerholland.com.

SOURCE Palmer Holland, Inc.