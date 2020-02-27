Savannah Age Management Medicine Adds Extensive MedSpa Capabilities

POOLER, Ga., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Harry Collins, Life Fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and certified Age Management practitioner, is proud to announce that Savannah Age Management Medicine is expanding its trusted solutions to provide a full suite of non-surgical MedSpa Signature Services targeted to restore younger, healthier-looking skin.

Next-Generation Medical Science

A retired Lt. Colonel in the U.S. Army Medical Corps, Dr. Collins has devoted his career to the study of hormone optimization and age management medicine. "Our new MedSpa Signature Services are aimed at helping turn back the clock on aging, providing a non-invasive, surgery-free alternative that provides a more natural appearance while limiting downtime", notes Dr. Collins. Creating a comprehensive approach to graceful aging, the new MedSpa Signature Services include:

Each treatment is performed in comfortable and confidential surroundings, providing exceptional results within a relaxing, spa atmosphere.

Expanded Cosmetic Laser Approach

As part of this expansion into MedSpa services, Savannah Age Management will introduce a new Cosmetic Laser Practitioner and Aesthetician to the practice: Rebecca Spacek. Ms. Spacek has extensive expertise, with 12 years of experience working closely with cancer patients and others to create a relaxing atmosphere with a focus on personalized attention and high standards of excellence.

Advanced Solutions for Graceful Aging

In order to ensure that each client has an exceptional experience, Savannah Age Management invested in state-of-the-art technology such as the Icon™ laser aesthetic system. From age spots and rosacea to scars, stretch marks and spider veins, the suite of services now offered at Savannah Age Management's new MedSpa are certain to have you looking -- and feeling -- your best.

Services are available immediately and can be reserved by contacting the friendly staff at Savannah Age Management Medicine at 912-244-6038 for more information. You can learn more about the various services offered online, including education on bio-identical hormone therapy, age therapy and more.

