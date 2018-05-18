Savannah Bee Company Announces Grand Opening in Boulder, Colorado

SAVANNAH, Ga., May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Savannah Bee Company is celebrating its brand-new storefront. The leading manufacturer of all things Honeybee announces its newest retail destination: Boulder, Colorado. The Georgia-based company will open its doors in the city's Pearl Street Mall in late May.

Savannah Bee at Pearl Street Mall is the newest store for the purveyor of award-winning honey and nourishing hive-inspired beauty products. This is the company's first store in the state of Colorado. The Boulder location is the largest format store to date, and will offer a complete shopping and education experience with daily sampling of a variety of local and international honeys, honeycomb and hive-inspired beauty products. In addition to a mead bar, the location will offer an expanded café concept complete with food and beverage offerings including honey lattes and tea, honeycomb platters and other food items developed in partnership with the local Boulder community.

"We are thrilled to unveil the westward expansion of Savannah Bee to Boulder," said Ted Dennard, founder and president of Savannah Bee Company. "Pearl Street Mall is a beloved Boulder attraction whose community culture we feel aligns perfectly with everything Savannah Bee Company embodies. We look forward to calling Boulder, Colorado, our new home."

Located in downtown Boulder, Pearl Street Mall is a renowned historic district. Savannah Bee has partnered with Stephen Tebo and Tebo Properties, proud members of the Boulder community. Both companies are dedicated to giving back to the community and look forward to a continued partnership. The pedestrian-only plaza offers a wide variety of shopping, dining and entertainment.

Savannah Bee Company is the leading manufacturer of all things Honeybee. Ted Dennard, the brand's founder, president and head beekeeper has established a growing empire based on his extensive knowledge of the honeybee, acquired over 35 years of studying this unique species. The brand's offerings include the purest forms of honey for cooking and tasting, as well as nourishing beauty products made from honeybee hive ingredients. In addition to offering a wide range of honeybee-based products for everyday use, Savannah Bee is a proud parent and supporter of The Bee Cause Project, a not-for-profit whose mission is to educate the next generation to better understand, love and protect the honeybees. To reach this goal, the organization installs observation honeybee hives in schools worldwide, with over 300 installed to date. Savannah Bee products are available for purchase online and at multiple retailers across the United States. For more information, visit www.savannahbee.com.

