Savannah Lakes Lodge property sells for $2.569 million

McCORMICK, S.C., April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wednesday's auction of the conference center formerly known as Savannah Lakes Lodge drew a capacity crowd and produced a bidding contest that resulted in a total price of $2,569,600. John Dixon & Associates marketed the property and conducted the auction.
The auction included the 22,000-square-foot conference center, the 80-room lodge, the 5,000-square-foot lakefront restaurant, the pool, two tennis courts, an 18-hole miniature golf course and approximately 514 acres of land.
Bidding opened first on the conference center, lodge, restaurant, pool, tennis courts, miniature golf course and other structures, bringing $1.65 million. The land was offered in 10 parcels, then bidders were allowed to bid on all of the land together, resulting in a price of another $919,600.
"I really think the location was a key to the success of the auction," said John Dixon, president of the auction company. "The facilities sold with all of the contents, but after several years of being closed, the new owner will no doubt be investing in some updates."
The auction, held at the Hickory Knob State Park, drew a live crowd of at least 150, including 42 registered bidders. Another nine registered bidders participated online.
The company's next major event will be the auction of more than 150 properties in 60 offerings in 11 states for a major financial services company. Individuals seeking details on that and other events may visit www.johndixon.com or call 800-479-1763.
John Dixon & Associates, based in Marietta, Georgia, also has offices in Tallahassee, Clayton, North Carolina, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
