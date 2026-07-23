Savano Capital Partners Closes Oversubscribed $252 Million Fund IV

Firm's total capital commitments across funds and co-investment vehicles now exceed $600 million; Fund IV includes Savano's first commitments from public pension plans

Fund IV has invested in 12 companies, including Steno, Vi Labs, and Lambda, and has realized investments in Reltio and Nozomi Networks

BALTIMORE, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Savano Capital Partners ("Savano") today announced the final close of Savano Capital Partners IV, L.P. ("Fund IV") with $252 million in capital commitments, exceeding its target. Fund IV is the largest fund in Savano's history, approximately 60 percent larger than its predecessor, and brings total capital commitments across the firm's funds and co-investment vehicles since inception to more than $600 million.

Fund IV received strong support from existing limited partners and added new institutional investors, including endowments, foundations, family offices and, for the first time in the firm's history, two public pension plans. Several of the new investors are advised by leading institutional investment consultants.

Savano is a direct secondary investor focused on providing liquidity to individual shareholders and early investors in mature, high-growth software and technology companies. The firm works directly with companies and individual shareholders to structure targeted liquidity transactions. Savano often develops relationships with companies over time, supporting repeat liquidity programs as shareholder needs evolve.

"Every fund has focused on serving the same two constituencies: shareholders who need liquidity and companies that want a trusted partner while they build," said Tom Smith, Managing Partner of Savano. "Fund IV is a validation of the strategy we have pursued for more than 15 years. We are grateful to our longtime limited partners and proud to welcome a new group of institutions. Their confidence lets us deliver thoughtful liquidity to the people who helped build these companies at a scale we could not reach before."

Fund IV has invested in 12 companies across sectors including enterprise software, cybersecurity, data and AI infrastructure, financial technology and tech-enabled services. Current investments include Steno, Vi Labs, Docker and Lambda, among others. The fund has realized investments in Reltio, acquired by SAP in May 2026, and Nozomi Networks, acquired by Mitsubishi Electric in January 2026.

"The secondary market has moved from the edge of private markets to the center," said Matt Good, Chief Operating Officer of Savano. "Great software companies now take a decade or longer to reach an exit, and the value created along the way needs a release valve. Founders, employees and early investors need practical ways to realize a portion of that value, and companies want those transactions handled thoughtfully and aligned with their long-term objectives. Savano was built for both sides of that equation."

Since its founding, Savano has invested in more than 65 companies and completed more than 500 transactions.

Cooley LLP served as legal counsel in the formation of Fund IV.

About Savano Capital Partners

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, Savano Capital Partners is a direct secondary investment firm focused on mature, high-growth software and technology companies. Savano provides liquidity to founders, employees and early investors through direct share purchases, working collaboratively with companies to support one-time or repeat shareholder liquidity programs.

To learn more, visit www.savanocapital.com. Savano Capital Partners refers to Savano Direct Capital Partners, LLC, a registered investment adviser.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Savano Capital Partners