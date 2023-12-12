Savant Labs, a Generative AI Analytics Automation Platform Provider, and Data Prep U, Partner to Deliver Analytics Automation for Business Teams

News provided by

Savant Labs

12 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

Savant's Cloud-native AI-powered Analytics Automation Platform Has Proven to Accelerate Analytics by 5x-10x

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Savant Labs, pioneer of a generative AI-powered analytics automation platform, announces a partnership with Data Prep U, a Colorado-based consulting and analytics solutions provider that serves clients across North America. Data Prep U has delivered analytics automation solutions to hundreds of customers and now has an increased focus on cloud-native analytics platforms that excel at automating analytics from modern data sources. With Savant's generative AI-powered analytics automation platform, Data Prep U will enable analysts in any business function to achieve 5x-10x faster outcomes.

Continue Reading
Savant Labs, a Generative AI Analytics Automation Platform Provider, and Data Prep U, Partner to Deliver Analytics Automation for Business Teams
Savant Labs, a Generative AI Analytics Automation Platform Provider, and Data Prep U, Partner to Deliver Analytics Automation for Business Teams

Savant provides a leading-edge cloud-native, no-code, low-code analytics automation platform that enables analysts to access, prepare, blend, and analyze data from over 200 modern data sources and deliver insights directly to 100+ modern applications and dashboards. Analysts can choose between conversational GPT AI or drag-and-drop automation widgets to access, prep, and transform data, create analytics logic, and automate publishing insights. End-to-end analytics workflows can be created in minutes, and even complex data tasks can be achieved with AI prompts that leverage public or private LLMs. Savant's cloud-native architecture is purpose-built for today's modern data sources with an intuitive user experience that makes it simple for any analyst to drive outcomes. The platform scales to unlimited users, unlimited data processing, and unlimited analytic workflows at 50% lower TCO than traditional analytics automation solutions.

"Savant provides a multitude of advantages for our clients including a cost-efficient cloud-optimized solution, a low learning curve for users, and powerful drag-and-drop automation combined with generative AI capabilities," said Chad Martin, CEO & founder Data Prep U. "With our consulting and implementation expertise we are thrilled to partner with Savant to provide customers analytics automation solutions in finance, sales and marketing, logistics and any business function that is looking for fast, easy, and cost-effective analytics."

"We are excited to partner with Data Prep U and help organizations realize the power of cloud-native modern analytics automation and generative AI," said Chitrang Shah, CEO and founder of Savant Labs. "Combining our platform innovation with Data Prep U's expertise in delivering business solutions, we look forward to empowering data and business analysts in any organization to deliver analytics outcomes faster."

Traditional analytics solutions are still challenging for organizations to use and leave teams straddled with manual tasks, difficulties accessing data from modern data platforms and business applications, and high costs to scale. Most of these solutions were built for data scientists, expert data stewards, and IT teams while also being architected in the early days of understanding cloud economics.  Savant's innovation considers every aspect of easing analytics, from simplifying access to data from modern data sources, SaaS applications, and Excel to efficient cloud-native scaling, to no-code drag-and-drop manipulation of data, to using conversational GPT for any step of analytics. As a result, with Savant, organizations are saving hundreds of hours by eliminating manual work and automating outcomes while lowering costs by over 50%.

"Savant has been transformative for our supply-chain analytics, and we now receive daily out-of-stock alerts directly in Slack, allowing us to take fast action," said Julia Bedanova, Chief Operations Officer at Million Dollar Baby, a global manufacturer of children's furniture. "With Savant's drag-and-drop automation and generative AI capabilities, we automated analytics in just days, leveraging data from Databricks Lakehouse and partner systems. This otherwise would have taken our team weeks to months to achieve."

To learn more about Savant Labs or access a free no-obligation trial, visit www.savantlabs.io.

About Savant Labs

Founded in 2021, Savant Labs empowers analysts to expedite answers from modern data sources and modern SaaS applications with drag-and-drop no-code, low-code analytics automation. The analytics automation is visualized in an intuitive workflow that combines dataflows and analytics flows and uniquely combines analytics bots. Organizations can leverage Savant's pre-build analytics automation apps or build their own. Savant Labs, based in San Mateo, California, is funded by Cota Capital, WestWave Capital, Bloomberg Beta, Uncorrelated Ventures, Handshake Ventures, and several angel investors.

Press Contact:

Savant Media Relations
408-838-2341
https://www.savantlabs.io

SOURCE Savant Labs

Also from this source

Savant Labs, Provider of a Generative AI Analytics Automation Platform, and Continuum, Partner to Enable Organizations to Accelerate Analytics from Modern Data Sources

Savant Labs, Provider of a Generative AI Analytics Automation Platform, and Continuum, Partner to Enable Organizations to Accelerate Analytics from Modern Data Sources

Savant Labs, pioneer of a generative AI-powered analytics automation platform, announces a strategic partnership with Continuum, a leading UK-based...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.