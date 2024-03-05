Savant Labs, a Generative AI Analytics Automation Platform Provider, and Finance Automation Expert Clearsulting, Partner to Accelerate Business Outcomes

Savant's Cloud-native AI-powered Analytics Automation Platform Has Proven to Accelerate Analytics by 5x-10x

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Savant Labs, pioneer of a cloud-native generative AI-powered analytics automation platform, announces a partnership with Clearsulting, an Inc. 5000 company and one of the world's fastest growing digital finance consulting and solutions firms. With Savant's generative AI-powered analytics automation platform, Clearsulting will help organizations globally to free up analyst's time by automating analytics and speeding business outcomes from diverse data sources, with a particular focus on the office of finance.

Clearsulting will leverage Savant's innovative generative-AI powered analytics automation platform to help finance leaders interpret their data for faster, more accurate decision-making. From automating analytics across cash flow forecasting, asset and liability reconciliation, monthly financial and management reporting, to tax and audit reporting, and a myriad of solutions across other lines of business, Clearsulting and Savant Labs together will demonstrate and deliver ground-breaking generative-AI powered analytics solutions.

"Few consulting and solutions providers have the level of expertise across the office of the CFO as Clearsulting," said Chitrang Shah, CEO and co-founder, Savant Labs. "We are thrilled to partner with Clearsulting to bring advanced analytics automation to finance leaders as well as the internal and external teams they serve, all while seamlessly integrating with their existing financial processes."

"With Savant's generative AI-powered analytics automation platform, Clearsulting will enable analysts and finance teams to accelerate business outcomes across data sourced from Excel, financial systems, modern data platforms and more to achieve 5x-10x faster business outcomes," said Andrew Bell, Partner at Clearsulting. "With Savant, we build on our automation expertise and look forward to delivering generative-AI powered finance automation to organizations of all sizes."

Today's announcement marks the third strategic partnership announced by Savant Labs over the past six weeks. Savant Lab's generative-AI powered analytics automation platform has garnered increasing interest and engagement from consulting firms, value-added resellers and solutions providers worldwide. The company will continue to accelerate building out a partner network that stretches globally to serve the market demand for cloud-native, generative-AI powered analytics automation.

About Savant Labs (www.savantlabs.io)

Savant Labs provides a cloud-native generative AI-powered analytics automation platform to expedite answers from modern data sources and modern SaaS applications. With a drag-and-drop no-code, low-code user experience combined with deeply integrated generative AI, analysts can achieve business outcomes 5x-10x faster at 50% lower costs than alternatives. Savant's analytics automation platform is visualized in an intuitive workflow that combines dataflows and analytics flows and uniquely combines bots to automate delivery of insights to 100+ destination apps, dashboards and platforms. Organizations can also leverage Savant's pre-built analytics automation templates or build their own. Savant Labs, based in San Mateo, California, is funded by Cota Capital, WestWave Capital, Bloomberg Beta, Uncorrelated Ventures, Handshake Ventures, and several angel investors.

About Clearsulting (https://www.clearsulting.com)

Clearsulting's innovative problem solving and proven technology and analytics automation workflows help finance leaders embrace digital to become better business partners. Acting as a link across a company's business, Clearsulting connects vision with the processes, data, technology, and systems that yield success. Clearsulting excels in delivering corporate performance management, digital reporting and compliance, financial close, managed services, order-to-cash, risk advisory, source-to-pay, strategic finance and innovation, and tax, audit and treasury services that take an analytics and digital-minded approach to push businesses further.

To learn more about Savant Labs or access a free no-obligation trial, visit www.savantlabs.io.

About Savant Labs

Founded in 2021, Savant Labs empowers analysts to expedite answers from modern data sources and modern SaaS applications with drag-and-drop no-code, low-code analytics automation. The analytics automation is visualized in an intuitive workflow that combines dataflows and analytics flows and uniquely combines analytics bots. Organizations can leverage Savant's pre-build analytics automation apps or build their own. Savant Labs, based in San Mateo, California, is funded by Cota Capital, WestWave Capital, Bloomberg Beta, Uncorrelated Ventures, Handshake Ventures, and several angel investors.

Press Contact:

Savant Media Relations

408-838-2341

SOURCE Savant Labs