Savant Labs, Provider of a Generative AI Analytics Automation Platform, and Continuum, Partner to Enable Organizations to Accelerate Analytics from Modern Data Sources

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Savant Labs, pioneer of a generative AI-powered analytics automation platform, announces a strategic partnership with Continuum, a leading UK-based consulting and analytics solutions provider. Together, the two companies will help organizations realize the power of generative AI and analytics automation combined to enable any analyst in any business function to achieve analytics outcomes 5x-10x faster.

Savant provides a leading-edge cloud-native, no-code, low-code analytics automation platform that enables analysts to access, prepare, blend, and analyze data from over 200 modern data sources and deliver insights directly to 100+ modern applications and dashboards. With a choice of conversational GPT AI or drag-and-drop automation widgets, analysts in any business function can easily access, prep, transform data, create analytics logic and automate publishing insights. Even complex data tasks that otherwise necessitated expert analysts can now be achieved with prompts that leverage public or private LLMs. Further, Savant's cloud-native architecture is purpose-built for today's modern data sources and data-driven organizations, making it possible to scale to unlimited users, unlimited data processing, and unlimited analytic workflows at 50% lower TCO than traditional analytics automation solutions.

Despite other analytics solutions available in the market, most organizations are still straddled with manual tasks, high costs to scale, and inefficiencies when delivering analytics outcomes for day-to-day business and back-office operations. The reason for these deficiencies is that they were built for data scientists, expert data stewards, and IT teams as well as in the early days of understanding cloud-scaling. Savant's innovation takes into account every aspect of easing analytics, from simplifying access to data from modern data sources, SaaS applications, and Excel to efficient cloud-native scaling, to no-code drag-and-drop manipulation of data, to using conversational GPT for any step of analytics. As a result, with Savant, organizations are saving hundreds of hours by eliminating manual work and automating outcomes while lowering costs by over 50%.

"We use Savant across finance, supply chain, and many business functions to free up specialists so they can take fast actions on insights that are always-on and accurate," said David Williamson, Chief Information Officer at Abzena, a leading biotech company. "Savant's ability to provide business stakeholders the answers they need daily, and on-demand, is incredible."

"When ChatGPT launched, we immediately realized that generative AI combined with a cloud-native modern analytics automation platform has the potential to make analytics accessible to everyone," said Dan Hare, CEO and Founder of Continuum Consulting. "Savant is a perfect fit for our clients' needs, and we are thrilled to partner to offer them a revolutionary cloud-native GPT-powered analytics automation solution that will enable them to do more with their data than they could imagine."

"Together with Continuum, we will help organizations realize the power of cloud-native modern analytics automation and generative AI," said Chitrang Shah, CEO and Founder of Savant Labs. "With our focus on product innovation and Continuum's expertise in serving clients across the UK and Northern Europe, analytics teams in organizations of all sizes can access Savant's platform to realize analytics outcomes 5X faster."

