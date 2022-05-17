Savant Labs, Snowflake Announce Partnership for Self-service Analytics

New partnership enables analytics teams to stitch, analyze and automate data delivery between Snowflake and hundreds of business apps and BI tools with just a few clicks.

SAN CARLOS, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Savant announced a technology partnership with Snowflake , the Data Cloud company, that enables joint customers to extract operational insights from Snowflake, without involving their BI and engineering teams.

With Savant's no-code analytics automation platform, business and data analysts can now pull data from the Snowflake Data Cloud, analyze it, and automate the delivery to hundreds of business applications with just a few clicks – no programming skills required.

"This partnership means business leaders no longer have to wait weeks or months on overburdened engineering teams to deliver the insights locked in their data," said Savant Lab's founder & CEO, Chitrang Shah. "With Savant's no-code analytics automation platform and the Snowflake Data Cloud working together, go-to-market teams can work efficiently and independently."

Here's how it works:

Log into Snowflake via Savant and access the Snowflake Data Cloud and hundreds of other business applications and databases. Use Savant's no-code analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) tools to transform, analyze, and create insights from Snowflake data and more. The Savant UI is simple and intuitive so anyone with SQL or Excel skills can build analytics with just a few clicks. Activate bots to publish your analytics to hundreds of business systems and auto-refresh it based on schedules or triggers.

"Our engineering team curates a lot of data assets, but our analysts struggled to leverage them effectively and at scale," said Dr. Alex Schwarm, head of data and analytics at Arrive Logistics. "With Savant and Snowflake working together, our analysts can now leverage those assets and automate analytics on their own, and our data engineers are freed up to focus on strategic projects. The ability to have oversight and govern the analytic development process with Snowflake makes the Savant platform even more valuable."

This partnership advances Savant's mission to make data and insights available to business leaders when and where they're needed.

"Our partnership with Savant allows customers to further democratize analytics on the Snowflake Data Cloud," said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Partnerships at Snowflake. "The sky's practically the limit for automating operational analytics as we continue to increase the speed and scale with which customers gain data-driven insights."

Contact Savant to see a demo and learn how Savant and Snowflake can power your business to scale operational analytics.

About Savant Labs

Savant's mission is to create a home for analysts. With our analytics automation platform, analysts can create and deliver insights, share work, automate refreshes, standardize practices, and manage governance. Learn more at savantlabs.io.

PRESS CONTACT

Chitrang Shah

408-838-2341

https://www.savantlabs.io/

SOURCE Savant Labs