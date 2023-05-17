Savant WMS and Locus Robotics Join Forces to Bring Cost-Effective WMS and Robotic Solutions to the Mid-Market

WILMINGTON, Mass., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Savant WMS, a leading provider of Warehouse Management Systems, and Locus Robotics, a market leader in autonomous mobile robots, are proud to announce a new strategic partnership. Together, the two companies will offer an integrated solution to provide a cost-effective and flexible warehouse automation solution for mid-market companies.

As part of the partnership, Savant WMS is now fully integrated with Locus Robotics, allowing mid-market companies to take advantage of the award-winning Locus Robotics technology. By integrating Savant WMS with Locus Robotics, warehouse managers will benefit from improved efficiency, productivity, and accuracy in their daily operations.

"We are thrilled to partner with Locus Robotics to offer a powerful, cost-effective robotics automation solution for mid-market companies," said Chris Jackson, President of Savant WMS. "Our partnership will provide our customers with access to best-in-class robotic technology, while still maintaining the flexibility and affordability that is so critical to mid-market companies."

Savant WMS is a cloud-based Warehouse Management System (WMS) designed to optimize warehouse processes, reduce costs, and improve accuracy. With the integration of Locus Robotics, warehouse managers can now easily incorporate autonomous mobile robots into their daily operations. Locus Robotics' solution includes a fleet of robots, a proprietary software platform, and integration with warehouse management systems.

"As e-commerce continues to explode across all channels, access to a cost-effective and powerful WMS system is critical for a successful warehouse fulfillment operation," said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics. "Partnering with Savant WMS will enable Locus to bring our cutting-edge robotic technology to mid-market companies, helping them to drive significant operational efficiency and productivity gains, and deliver a faster time to value."

With this partnership, mid-market companies can now take advantage of the latest advancements in robotics and warehouse management systems, without breaking the bank. The combination of Savant WMS and Locus Robotics provides a cost-effective solution that can be optimized to meet the specific needs of each individual customer.

For more information on this exciting partnership and the combined solution, please visit Savant WMS's website at www.savantwms.com.

About Savant WMS

Savant WMS is a leading provider of cloud-based warehouse management systems, helping businesses improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, and increase accuracy. With a team of experienced professionals, Savant WMS provides scalable solutions that are designed to meet the unique needs of each individual customer.

About Locus Robotics

Locus Robotics is the world leader in revolutionary, enterprise-level, warehouse automation solution, incorporating powerful and intelligent autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) that operate collaboratively with human workers to dramatically improve product movement and productivity 2–3x. Named to the Inc. 500 two years in a row, and winning over 17 industry and technology awards, the Locus solution dramatically increases order fulfillment productivity, lowers operational costs, and improves workplace quality, safety, and ergonomics for workers.

With over 100+ of the world's top brands and deployed at 250+ sites around the world, Locus Robotics enables retailers, 3PLs and specialty warehouses to efficiently meet and exceed the increasingly complex and demanding requirements of today's fulfillment environments.

For more information, visit  locusrobotics.com.

