Savari Announces First Real-World Deployment of Its SmartCross V2P Mobile App and Software Stack for NYC Connected Vehicle Project

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Savari, Inc., a Silicon Valley-based auto tech company and pioneer of V2X communications technology for smart cities, today announced that the New York City Department of Transportation (NYCDOT) will deploy the Savari SmartCross Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P) solution as part of its NYC Connected Vehicle Project – For Safer Transportation . The system leverages Savari's cloud-based soft ware to bring pedestrians into the Connected Vehicle (CV) landscape. This is the first real-world deployment of SmartCross, initially developed in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT), which helps people with impairments use crosswalks more confidently by providing relevant information to drivers and pedestrians when they need it.

The mobile phone app, in conjunction with the Savari cloud software is fully integrated into the traffic management systems and provides critical information regarding the intersection geometry and traffic light status to pedestrians who may otherwise be distracted. In addition, the technology has the capability to alert V2X-enabled vehicles of potential conflict with pedestrian movements. Since most smartphones do not have the positioning accuracy needed for such applications, Savari has developed a mobility tag that provides its smartphone application with greatly enhanced location precision and accuracy.

This first real-world deployment is yet another testimony to Savari's leadership in V2X technologies. NYC's deployment will serve as a model for other major U.S. cities looking to improve the safety of their roadways. Connected Vehicle technology such as the SmartCross app from Savari is helping NYC reach its Vision Zero goals to eliminate traffic related deaths and reduce crash related injuries and damage to both the vehicles and infrastructure. The NYC Connected Vehicle Project is primarily focused on safety applications that rely on Mobility or V2P, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communications.

"The Savari approach is unique in terms of taking a ubiquitous device, such as the smartphone, and aiming to turn it into a potential safety enhancement system on the road," said Ravi Puvvala, CEO, Savari. "Savari continues to push the envelope in terms of what is possible with V2X, and we are proud to be working with NYCDOT on this program as a way to enable the communications between vehicles, infrastructure and pedestrians, which is so essential to building smart cities.

For more information, visit Savari at CES January 7-10, 2020 Las Vegas, NV in booth #1316, Westgate, Smart Cities.

About Savari, Inc.

Savari seeks to make the world's roadways and vehicles automated and safer by deploying advanced wireless sensor technologies and software. Savari builds software and hardware sensor solutions for automotive car manufacturers, the automotive aftermarket and smart cities. The company is a pioneer in the development and application of V2X communications. V2X radio communications enable cooperative and coordinated driving that are crucial elements of Level 4 and Level 5 vehicle automation. The technology allows vehicles to share data with other vehicles, traffic lights and smartphones. With more than 150 man-years of V2X learning and development and 15 million-plus miles per year of public testing, Savari is a leader in V2X technology. Savari is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and has offices in Munich, Germany, Shanghai, China and Bengaluru, India. For more information, visit savari.net .

