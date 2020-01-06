Savari Announces RED Certification of its MobiWAVE® OBU and StreetWAVE® RSU

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Savari, Inc., the leading producer of vehicle-to-everything (V2X) software and hardware for automobiles, road infrastructure and cloud-based traffic management, has announced its recent completion and certification for passing EU Radio Emissions Directive (RED) testing. Savari, better known for its dominant position in C-V2X middleware and applications software, gained certification for both its C-V2X MobiWAVE MW2000 onboard unit (OBU) and its StreetWAVE 2000 roadside unit (RSU) products.

There are important requirements to deploying any radio-based device in the European Union, which includes the passing of its stringent RED certification process. In order to pass this set of tests, the device has to not only successfully execute its mission-mode transmission and reception, but it has to demonstrate that it will not interfere with other radio devices in both the spectral and physical vicinities. Additionally, the device must show that it does not emit spurious radio transmissions in excess of specifications. Finally, compliance with the applicable health and safety requirements must be proven.

"I am proud that our team was able to complete this difficult and far-reaching radio certification milestone, and show our continuing technical leadership," said Paul Sakamoto, Chief Operating Officer, Savari, Inc.

"We have had a successful working relationship with Savari for several years and are pleased that they have achieved the RED certification milestone for the MobiWAVE OBU and StreetWAVE RSU platforms, powered by the Qualcomm 9150 C-V2X Platform," said Dino Flore, Vice President, Technology, Qualcomm Europe, Inc. "This brings us one step closer to making C-V2X a reality in Europe as the technology prepares for commercial deployment."

The MW2000 and SW2000 will be ready for shipment around March 2020.

For more information, visit Savari at CES January 7-10, 2020 Las Vegas, NV in booth #1316, Westgate, Smart Cities.

About Savari, Inc.

Savari seeks to make the world's roadways and vehicles automated and safer by deploying advanced wireless sensor technologies and software. Savari builds software and hardware sensor solutions for automotive car manufacturers, the automotive aftermarket and smart cities. The company is a pioneer in the development and application of V2X communications. V2X radio communications enable cooperative and coordinated driving that are crucial elements of Level 4 and Level 5 vehicle automation. The technology allows vehicles to share data with other vehicles, traffic lights and smartphones. With more than 150 man-years of V2X learning and development and 15 million-plus miles per year of public testing, Savari is a leader in V2X technology. Savari is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and has offices in Munich, Germany, Shanghai, China and Bengaluru, India. For more information, visit savari.net.

Qualcomm is a trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Qualcomm 9150 C-V2X Platform is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Savari Media Contact

Lynette Mandal

Director Marcom

lynette@savari.net

M: +1.408.623.7665

SOURCE Savari, Inc.