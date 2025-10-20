SavATree Appoints Ryan Berk as Chief Executive Officer

BEDFORD HILLS, N.Y., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SavATree, a leading provider of professional tree, plant health care, and lawn care services, today announced the appointment of Ryan Berk as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Berk will also join the company's Board of Directors.

Berk brings over two decades of leadership experience in private equity-backed, multi-unit consumer service businesses across the health, wellness, fitness, and retail sectors. Most recently, he served as CEO and board member of IGNITE Fitness Holdings, where he was responsible for one of the largest Planet Fitness franchisees, operating over 134 locations across the U.S. and Canada and served as a Board Member of the Planet Fitness Independent Franchise Council. He has also held senior executive roles with Ideal Image, Life Time Fitness, and 24 Hour Fitness, as well as roles in Investment Banking at RBC Capital Markets, Management Consulting at Capgemini, and store operations at The Home Depot, earlier in his career.

Throughout his career, Berk has led complex, high-growth organizations, driving sustained business performance through operational excellence, strategic focus, and a deep commitment to people and culture. Recognized for his collaboration and dedication to delivering exceptional customer experiences, he has built strong teams and lasting enterprise value across leading consumer brands and platforms.

Daniel van Starrenburg, Executive Chairman of SavATree said, "Ryan's combination of strategic vision, operational discipline, and passion for growth makes him the ideal leader to guide SavATree's next chapter as we expand our national footprint and continue enhancing the customer experience."

"SavATree has built an exceptional reputation for expertise, quality, and customer care in the green industry," said Ryan Berk, Chief Executive Officer of SavATree. "I am honored to join this talented team and partner with Apax to accelerate growth, enhance service delivery, and continue building on the trust and excellence that customers associate with the SavATree brand."

Ashish Karandikar and Nedu Ottih, Partners at Apax, and members of the company's Board of Directors, commented, "Ryan's extensive background in multi-unit operations, coupled with his deep understanding of scaling service-oriented businesses, aligns perfectly with SavATree's growth ambitions. His leadership will help drive the next phase of performance and innovation as we build on the company's strong foundation."

About SavATree

SavATree provides environmentally sensible stewardship of valued residential and commercial properties, helping clients care for what they love. Their nationwide team of industry certified arborists and highly trained field specialists delivers professional tree, plant health care, and lawn care to their loyal clients, making the intersection between trees and people work. With their innovative science-based programs, SavATree protects and enhances client landscapes. Learn more at https://www.savatree.com

About Apax

Apax Partners LLP is a leading global private equity advisory firm. For over 50 years, Apax has worked to inspire growth and transform businesses. The firm has raised and advised funds with aggregate commitments of c.$80 billion. Apax Funds invest in companies across three global sectors: Tech, Services, and Internet/Consumer. These funds provide long-term equity financing to build and strengthen world-class companies. For further information, visit www.apax.com. Apax is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK.

