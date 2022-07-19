Save A Lot and RangeMe Partner to Drive Product Innovation for Customers

SAN FRANCISCO, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Save A Lot announced a new partnership with RangeMe, the world's largest product discovery and sourcing platform, to scale the discount grocer's sourcing efforts for new and innovative products.

"Save A Lot is a limited assortment, hometown value grocer. That means we are laser focused on providing convenience, value and quality products for everyone who walks through our doors," said Tom Burkemper, Vice President of DSD & Merchandising Services. "The differentiator for us is that through our partnership with RangeMe, we are able to more quickly source, evaluate, and customize assortment options for our Retail Partners. RangeMe allows us to review vendor submissions at the national, regional, and local market level. This helps to ensure we bring a great selection of items tailored to meet the quality standards and market specific needs of our Retail Partners and the customers they serve."

Save A Lot believes all neighborhoods should have access to fresh, high quality food options. Save A Lot focuses on offering everyday low prices on great tasting, high quality private label brands as well as national brand products, USDA-inspected meat cut fresh in store, farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, and other non-food items. That includes providing consumers with products that meet their needs via new product discovery of emerging and established brands.

"Save A Lot understands that providing the best products at the best prices is often the driving force behind shoppers' purchases," says Nicky Jackson, CEO and Founder of RangeMe. "RangeMe's ability to connect them with an array of suppliers across CPG categories will help aid in their product discovery and scale their product sourcing in an efficient, streamlined manner."

Through RangeMe, Save A Lot will have access to more than 200,000 suppliers and the ability to leverage a simplified submission process for suppliers that are interested in getting their products on the retailer's shelves. With the end goal of sourcing innovative products, increasing selection, and providing continued value for its consumers, partnering with RangeMe will open a new level of scalability for Save A Lot.

Suppliers interested in submitting their products to Save A Lot can find out more at: https://www.rangeme.com/save-a-lot.

About Save A Lot

Founded in 1977, Save A Lot is one of the largest discount grocery store chains in the U.S., with approximately 900 stores in 32 states. Save A Lot remains true to its mission of being a hometown grocer, providing unmatched quality and value to local families. Customers enjoy significant savings compared to traditional grocery stores on great tasting, high quality private label brands, national brand products, USDA-inspected meat, farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, and other non-food items. For more information visit www.SaveALot.com and follow Save A Lot on Facebook (facebook.com/savealot) and Instagram or TikTok (@SaveALotFoodStores), or for more information on becoming a Save A Lot independent retail operator visit ownasavealot.com.

About RangeMe

RangeMe , an ECRM company, is the leading online platform that streamlines new product discovery between suppliers and retailers. The platform empowers retail buyers to efficiently discover innovative and emerging products, while streamlining the inbound product submission process. For product suppliers, RangeMe enables them to grow their retail relationships with a platform that gives them the tools to manage their products, market their brand, and build awareness. Now integrated into the ECRM product offering, RangeMe adds increased breadth and depth to the industry's most complete sourcing solution for top retailers and product suppliers in the US.

SOURCE RangeMe