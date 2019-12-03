Save A Lot Spreads Holiday Joy to Families in Need

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the USDA, 14.3 million U.S. households experienced food insecurity—having limited or uncertain availability of nutritionally adequate and safe foods—at some time during 2018. In an effort to raise awareness and take action in the fight against hunger, Save A Lot is kicking off the holiday season with the return of its annual Bags for a Brighter Holiday food donation program, aimed at supporting local charities dedicated to ensuring families have something to eat during the holidays. In 2018, Save A Lot customers donated over $255,000 worth of food to support families in need.

Now through December 31, customers may purchase pre-assembled bags of food for $4.99 at any of the 736 participating Save A Lot stores. These bags will then be donated to local food charities and pantries across the country, such as Salvation Army and the agencies of more than 60 Feeding America network food banks. Continuing with the spirit of giving, if customers reach the goal of purchasing 50,000 bags across participating stores, Save A Lot has pledged to donate $100,000 to Feeding America®, the nation's largest hunger-relief and food rescue organization. For every dollar donated, the Feeding America network of food banks secure and distribute at least 10 meals to people facing hunger. Save A Lot's donation will help provide 1 million meals across the Feeding America network.

"This is the fourth year for our Bags for a Brighter Holiday program, and each year I am inspired by the generosity of our customers to help less fortunate families during the holidays," said Kenneth McGrath, CEO at Save A Lot. "We wanted to make a commitment that acknowledges the significance of their giving and also demonstrates our own desire to give back. We hope our donation to Feeding America will make a significant impact across neighborhoods around all our stores."

"Feeding America is grateful for Save A Lot's commitment to helping provide meals to their neighbors in need. Sadly, 1 in 9 adults and 1 in 7 children in this country struggle with hunger. During the holidays and throughout the year, we want everyone to have access to nourishing meals," said Jenn Kovacs, interim chief development officer at Feeding America. "Support from partners like Save A Lot helps make that vision a reality and we are fortunate to have them in this fight alongside us."

Visit a local Save A Lot store to purchase one of Save A Lot's Bags for a Brighter Holiday today. For more information about Save A Lot, visit www.savealot.com.

About Save A Lot

Founded in 1977, Save A Lot is one of the largest discount grocery store chains in the U.S. with nearly 1,200 corporate and licensed stores in 33 states and 14 wholesale distribution centers. Save A Lot is held by private equity firm Onex Corporation and remains true to its mission of offering a quality selection of low-priced products its shoppers need every day. Customers enjoy significant savings on the company's award-winning, great tasting private label brands, national brand products, USDA-inspected meat, farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, and other non-food items. As the neighborhood grocery store, Save A Lot is committed to making lives better. Every way. Every day. For more information, visit SaveALot.com and follow Save A Lot on Facebook (facebook.com/savealot) and Instagram (@SaveALotFoodStores).

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit https://www.feedingamerica.org/, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

