Save A Train Working With CWT to Change Train Travel

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Save A Train and CWT, the Business-to-Business-for-Employees (B2B4E) travel management platform, are working to take train travel to new heights.

CWT is the most advantaged in technology for business travel and takes pride in moving its clients to more ecofriendly transportation modes. This launch is only the beginning as Save A Train plans to help this transformation by offering more products around the area of train ticketing.

European Environmental Agency

According to the European Environment Agency, the CO2 emissions of train travel are 1/20 that of air travel.

Save A Train CEO Mr. Udi Sharir commented: "We have worked hard to gain the trust of CWT, they are very knowledgeable and taught us a lot about how corporate travel should be run. We are delighted that such high skilled travel people have put their trust in us, and CWT being innovative were eager to grab on the opportunity we presented to them and we clicked."

Save A Train was founded in 2016 and has HQs in Israel and the Netherlands. It acts as the backbone of train ticketing, digitizing many parts of the industry. Save A Train was launched by computer geeks, travel enthusiasts, and rail professionals, creating the ideal team to tackle this new and expanding space.

