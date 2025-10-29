Save America Movement Launches New Ad Series as Direct Response to Trump Ontario Ad Tariff Tantrum

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Save America Movement has launched a new series of ads as a direct response to Donald Trump's price-hiking tariffs, a de facto tax on almost 350 million Americans - all because a Canadian ad quoted Ronald Reagan warning Americans that tariffs pave the road to economic ruin. We know that Ronald Reagan would have opposed Donald Trump, reviled his desecration of an office he revered and he would have mourned the destruction of the East Wing. These ads will be seen in the West Wing of the White House. We are not afraid.

There are three ads.

The first, "Trump Tariffs" uses the same audio of the Ontario ad with graphics added to tell the story of the impact of Trump's corruption on ordinary people.

uses the same audio of the Ontario ad with graphics added to tell the story of the impact of Trump's corruption on ordinary people. The second, "Canada: More Than an Acquaintance" celebrates America's most important ally and reminds us about what a hideous disgrace Trump and his MAGA ambassador Pete Hoekstra are.

celebrates America's most important ally and reminds us about what a hideous disgrace Trump and his MAGA ambassador Pete Hoekstra are. The third, "The Golden Door" decries the fascism and the secret police that Ronald Reagan would have opposed.

The third ends with a tear falling down the face of lady liberty.

These ads are running on Fox Business and Fox News in Washington, DC. The ads will air during peak morning news hours and throughout the day.

To view the ads and learn more, visit thesaveamericamovement.org .

About Save America Movement

Save American Movement (SAM) is a national citizen's organization created in response to the rapidly escalating authoritarian threat posed by the MAGA movement and the vacuum of coordinated, effective opposition in the United States. SAM's mission is to lead an expansive, lawful, non-violent, relentless, fearless, moral opposition to MAGA policies across every issue, everywhere, all the time. SAM's activities are designed to educate and activate the American public, protect American values and, ultimately, uphold the Constitution and democracy in the United States.

SOURCE Save America Movement