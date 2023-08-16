Save® Announces Market Trust, an Innovative New Retirement Savings Program

News provided by

Save

16 Aug, 2023

HOUSTON, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The platform launch marks the first time that Save is making its advisory technology available to insurance companies and retirement-saving customers.1

The platform advisory program, called Market Trust, invests in securities, cash and fixed annuities. Save expects the return potential of its Market Trust program to be higher than traditional high-yield interest savings accounts or market-driven retirement solutions. The program yield is not guaranteed and will vary according to market performance. All program deposits are to be principal protected and designed to be held for the program term. Unlike other retirement solutions, the investment portfolio gains can be withdrawn at any time and are subject to more beneficial capital gains tax treatment2 without a penalty.

"We are on a mission to change the way people save," said Adam Watts, President and COO of Save. "Our Market Trust program can fundamentally change how people save for retirement."

Save's first Market Trust annuities partner is Gainbridge®, a business-to-business (B2B) "insurance-as-a-service" platform developed by Group 1001 that offers leading financial technology companies with turnkey, intuitive savings, and retirement solutions for their consumers. Annuities purchased in connection with the Market Trust program will be issued by Clear Spring Life and Annuity Company, an affiliate of Gainbridge®.

"We're excited to work with Gainbridge® to build an entirely new approach to retirement savings," said Michael Nelskyla, CEO of Save. "With the Market Trust platform, we are improving liquidity and financial outcomes for customers when inflation and high-interest rates, including market volatility, are top of mind."

"The world of consumer finance is growing increasingly fragmented as individuals demand direct access to products and services and greater control over how their finances get managed," said Justin Wee, Chief Strategy Officer, Life & Annuity, at Group 1001. "We're excited to help address the needs in the 'save', 'invest', and 'protect' legs of the consumer financial journey, and we want to empower companies by making it easier to offer these to their customers by bringing down the barriers to entry in the insurance world."

Learn more about Save®, Gainbridge®, and Group 1001.

1 Not FDIC Insured. When customers deposit funds into the Market Trust program, Save will purchase for its customers investment contracts that will be held separately in, and generate market returns from, an Apex Clearing Corporation account. Gainbridge® is not providing any investment advice or responsible for the purchase or performance of any investment contracts. The funds held in the Apex Clearing Corporation accounts are not FDIC-insured, are not bank guaranteed, and may lose value with a minimum return of zero. Maximum balance and transfer limits apply. Neither Save Advisers, LLC, nor its affiliates, are a bank. Apex Clearing Corporation is a member of the Securities Investor Protection Corporation ("SIPC"), formed by Congress to protect "customers" of broker-dealers and to promote public confidence in the U.S. securities markets. Customers of a SIPC Member that fails financially are afforded certain benefits under the Securities Investor Protection Act ("SIPA"). These benefits are relevant only if the broker-dealer that "carries" a customer's account fails and is liquidated under SIPA. At Apex Clearing Corporation, your investments are protected by SIPC up to a maximum of $500,000 total, including $250,000 in cash balances. Coverage limitations apply. To learn more about SIPC coverage, visit the SIPC website at www.sipc.org.

